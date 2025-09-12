Emma Heming relives 'painful' conversation with young daughters about dad Bruce Willis

Emma Heming recalled the "painful" conversation she had with her two young daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, about why their dad, Bruce Willis, was moving out of their family home and into a separate house amid his debilitating battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Emma previously explained that the Die Hard star's new living situation was one of the "hardest decisions" she's had to make, and she took a delicate approach when explaining the reasoning to their daughters, which included why Bruce having his own home would be beneficial to them, too.

"'We've come to a point in Daddy's disease where the care he requires is changing. It has to be more tailored to his every need,' I told them," she wrote in her new book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, according to TooFab. "Also, Daddy would want you to have playdates, sleepovers, and more freedom than you've been able to have here. That would make him so happy,'" she added.

© Getty Images Bruce Willis no longer lives with his wife and young daughters

Emma also reassured her daughters that Bruce's new space would be their "second home" and "a place they'd keep personal things like toys, arts and crafts supplies, bathing suits, pjs, and games, and that we could go stay with him anytime they wanted." While she wrote that Mabel and Evelyn "understood" the move was better for Bruce's "overall well-being and safety," it was still "a painful time" for their family.

"Even though they'd lived with his disease for so long that they understood, and even though this decision ensures Bruce's overall well-being and safety and allows our young children to thrive, it was an uncertain and painful time for us," she explained. "In fact, it's still painful for me. After all, this is my husband and having him in another home was not part of the future we'd mapped out together. You really can't dream this stuff up."

Emma has been caring for Bruce since he was diagnosed in early 2023, and during last month's ABC special Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey with Diane Sawyer, she revealed that she had moved Bruce into a separate one-storey house with a full-time care team. "It was one of the hardest decisions that I've had to make so far," the mother of two explained.

© Instagram Emma recalled the 'painful' conversation she had with her daughters about Bruce moving out

"But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters. You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs." Their "second home" was converted into a more comfortable and quieter space for Bruce, making it easier for him to navigate.

© Instagram Emma and Bruce's daughters 'understood' why he had to move out

© Instagram Bruce now lives in a separate home with his own care team

"When we go over, either we're outside, or we're watching a movie…it's just really about being able to be there, and connect with Bruce," she continued. "It is a house that is filled with love, and warmth, and care, and laughter. And it's been beautiful to see that, to see how many of Bruce's friends continue to show up for him, and they bring in life, and fun." After the interview aired, Emma was forced to address the negative comments she received from people who were seemingly unhappy that she and Bruce are living apart.