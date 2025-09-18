Caitlin Clark gets honored in a unique way — fans are saying the same thing

WNBA star Caitlin Clark has made her mark on the world of basketball and on her high school, where her big dreams began. Dowling Catholic High School has announced that their former student Caitlin is getting honored in the school's athletic hall of fame. A school representative proudly spoke about its famous alumni and stated: "Caitlin was a four-year starter for DCHS basketball and holds numerous school records, including all-time assists and the single-game scoring record with 60 points. She led her teams to three state tournament appearances and was twice named Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year," per Athlon Sports.

Her impressive stats didn't end there. The representative enthusiastically continued: "In 2020, Caitlin earned national recognition as a first team McDonald's High School All-American. She also played soccer for two years at DCHS, helping the team reach the state tournament both seasons and earning all-state honors as a freshman." Her high school also emphasized that she went on to become a successful player at the University of Iowa, where she broke NCAA history when she became the all-time leading scorer.

© Getty Images Caitlin used to be #22 on the Iowa Hawkeyes' team

Caitlin will be celebrated before the school's homecoming game kicks off on September 26. As soon as the basketball pro's news was shared by her high school online, fans were quick to congratulate the star. One person wrote: "CC Is legendary. Once in a lifetime talent that I am privileged to watch. Great attitude, role model, and she gives back to her community. All around number one. Congratulations CC and Congratulations to you all!"

© Getty Images Caitlin is being honored by her high school

Another fan continued: "Congratulations, Caitlin on your well-deserved honor! You've been such an amazing and awesome role model for so many and we're so proud of you!!! Can't wait until you're back on the court next season!!! Best wishes always!" A third follower added: "Congratulations all the way around. Awesome sports contribution to your history of success. Caitlin just take it all in and enjoy. Be cool as you will be back on the court next season and I am positive it will be a season of great success."

© Getty Images Caitlin made a huge impact as a player on her high school team

Although Caitlin continues to be the talk of the town in the WNBA, the 23-year-old recently opened up about what she plans to do after she retires down the line. She shared on the Bird's Eye View podcast: "Honestly, I might go back at one point in my life and coach college basketball. Just because, looking back — obviously at the time, that was all I knew."

© Getty Images She mentioned that she plans on becoming either a coach or ref after she retires

She continued: "And then you get into the pros and it's just like, 'Why didn't people guard me like this?'" She also teased that she could also "be a really good [WNBA] ref." Regardless of which future path she chooses, she'll remain on the court in one way or another.