Tom Brady shocks fans with major announcement

Tom Brady shocked fans on Monday as made a major announcement at the Allegiant Stadium, revealing that he would be coming out of retirement. The seven-time super bowl champion announced that he’s joining NFL players Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Sauce Gardner, and Myles Garrett for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic - a flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026. "I've been very lucky over a long period of time to play football all over the world," Tom announced at the press conference. "I've played in Germany, I've played in the UK several times, I've played in Mexico, and the fans everywhere have brought so much energy and passion for the game of football. and it made the experience special for everyone involved, I can remember those games as if they were yesterday," he added.

"I've always admired the power of flag football, the fastest growing sport in the world, and how it connects fans of all ages. And I want to help continue the global movement in momentum that our game is having.

"This is a first of its kind round-robin tournament that will expose even more fans to our great game while bringing them face to face with some of the biggest stars... There are already NFL games in different countries around the world, and flag football is going to be part of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. So this is an important time to continue taking the game to new places," he added.

Tom said he was looking forward to getting "the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game’s brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere."

His return to NFL comes hot on the heels of his sports empire. On Friday, August 1, he unveiled Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues, a new Prime Video series chronicling his role as co-owner of the English soccer team Birmingham City FC.

© AFP via Getty Images Tom Brady walks the sidelines before the start of Super Bowl

In the six-episode docuseries viewers get unprecedented access to Tom on the training pitch, in the boardroom and in the stands as he navigates the challenges of bringing an American mindset to one of Britain’s oldest clubs.

"It has been an incredible journey," Tom said in a teaser clip. "I’ve always believed in the power of teamwork and community. This club means so much to its fans. I want to help write its next chapter."