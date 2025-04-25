Skip to main contentSkip to footer
WNBA star Caitlin Clark shares romantic life update with her 'favorite person'
caitlin clark hugging boyfriend connor mccaffery© Instagram

The Indiana Fever star is dating Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Caitlin Clark had a special reason to celebrate with her "favorite person" on Thursday.

The Indiana Fever star, 23, and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, 26, marked their second anniversary with sweet tributes to each other on social media.

Caitlin shared two black and white photos of the couple hugging alongside the touching message: "Another year with my favorite person :) I'm so thankful for you," followed by two black heart emojis.

Connor commented with a red heart emoji and reshared Caitlin's post to his Instagram Story.

He also posted a black and white photo of the couple holding hands, which he captioned: "2 years keep being u," adding a black heart emoji and an infinity symbol.

Connor and Caitlin met at the University of Iowa, where they both played for the Hawkeyes, the college basketball teams. 

Relationship timeline

They started dating in April 2023 but went public with their romance four months later when Caitlin shared an Instagram photo of them cuddling on a boat, which she captioned: "Best end to summer."

The couple isn't shy about publicly declaring their love on social media and often pay sweet tributes to each other on memorable milestones.

caitlin clark and connor mccaffery on a boat© Instagram
Caitlin and Connor went 'Instagram official' in August 2023

On their first anniversary last year, Connor penned: "One year w the best, doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me... can't wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person, love you."

"One year of the best mems w my fav person, you make everyday better and I can't wait for many more adventures together… love you," Caitlin captioned her own post.

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCafferty© Instagram
Caitlin and Connor have been dating for two years

On Caitlin's 23rd birthday in January 2025, Connor declared his love for her again, writing on Instagram: "Happy 23rd CC (finally we’re celebrating together this year)! You have an incredible ability to inspire and lift up those around you, and I am lucky to learn from you every day. Thank you for always being you. I love you."

Caitlin isn't the only sports star in their relationship. Connor played basketball for the Hawkeyes at the University of Iowa from 2017 to 2023.

He had an impressive run and was named a five-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, three-time NABC Honors Court, two-time Academic All-District First Team, two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, and NABC Honors Court honoree, according to Hawkeye Sports.

connor mccaffery sitting on bench holding piece of paper at basketball game© Getty Images
Connor is an assistant coach at Butler

In September 2024, he joined Butler University Athletics' men's basketball team as an assistant coach.

"Following a high-level playing career, Connor has had the opportunity to both contribute and learn alongside one of the best staffs in the NBA," Butler head coach Thad Matta said in a statement. 

"Those experiences will be very valuable to our staff. He obviously comes from a basketball family that I know very well and I'm excited for the impact he is going to have on our program both quickly and in the long run."

caitlin clark and connor mccaffery dressed up© Instagram
Caitlin and Connor are very supportive of each other

Caitlin expressed her joy over her boyfriend's new job, writing on Instagram after he shared the news: "Yayyy!!! So happy for you."

She also told Sportscast Media: "I'm super excited for him… He worked super hard for that."

