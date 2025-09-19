Julia Roberts breaks down in tears over co-star's comments

Julia Roberts may be a powerhouse on screen with a career spanning more than a decade, but even she admits to feeling intimidated from time to time. That moment of intimidation recently came courtesy of her After The Hunt co-star, Chloë Sevigny. During a joint interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about how she felt when first meeting Chloë. "I was so excited and intimidated about meeting Chloë," she shared. "And when we were at my house, we’re all sitting around the kitchen table, and [Julia's daughter] Hazel was making herself some lunch, and we’re talking about the material and rehearsing."

The 57-year-old continued: "Allan [Mandelbaum], our producer, he came in, and he goes, 'Chloë should just be here in a couple minutes.' And I look up, and Ayo [Edebiri] looks up, and we match eyes. Luca [Guadagnino] goes, 'What?' And I go, 'I’m scared.' And Ayo goes, 'Me too.' And Hazel goes, 'I’m leaving.' And then, like a minute later, the doorbell rang, and Hazel goes, 'I’m leaving through the garage.' And truly we were so excited and intimidated."

© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Chloë Sevigny, and Andrew Garfield at the 82 Venice International Film Festival 2025

It seems the pair struck up a genuine friendship, with Chloë’s heartfelt comments during their interview even bringing Julia to tears. "Can I say when we left, I needed more Julia. On the plane ride home, I watched, like, three of your movies. I just wanted more! Notting Hill, My Best Friend’s Wedding and I can’t remember the third. But I was like, 'I just want more Julia!'" admitted Chloë.

© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im Julia admitted she felt intimated when she met Chloe

She added: "I was like, 'I’m not ready to say goodbye.' Luckily there’s a whole canon I can go home and keep watching. I mean, I felt close to her the first time I met her. But she invited us to her home for rehearsals, and we stayed in her beach house. And she was just very giving and generous."

© Daniele Venturelli Chloe made her co-star cry

Luca also gushed over Julia and she shared a surprising revelation about the star. "You have to know something about Julia. She’s an incredible cook. She does an amazing salmon, but she also does an incredible banana bread," he said.

"Julia is, like, amazing. She’s a friend, she’s a mother, she cares for people. Spending time with her in their private life is amazing. Being in the house is amazing. Doing things with Julia is amazing," he added. "And then she shows up on set. And the day after, she knows every single person in the crew’s name, and it’s not an affectation. She’s actually curious. She wants to know. You knew every single person before I did."