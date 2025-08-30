Julia Roberts embraces husband in rare romantic photograph

Julia Roberts may be lighting up the red carpet in a series of show-stopping gowns at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, but she’s still making time to enjoy a romantic moment with her husband, Danny Moder. The actress, who is in the Italian city to promote her new film, After the Hunt, took to Instagram on Friday to share a rare, behind-the-scenes photograph with her husband at the event. The snap captured Julia cuddling with Danny during a sweet boat ride on the canal.

In the photo, Danny sat upright on the bench, gazing off to the side, while Julia lay back with the upper half of her body resting in his lap. The couple had their arms wrapped around each other, with Julia's head nestled beneath Danny’s chin. Her legs were curled up on the bench, completely relaxed in his embrace. In the caption, the 57-year-old penned: "Venice [love heart emoji]."

© Instagram Julia Roberts and her husband in Venice

Who is Danny Moder?

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2002 and share three children: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son Henry, have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. However, Danny is no stranger to the world of Hollywood and works as a cinematographer and camera operator. Danny has worked as a cinematographer on Ibiza, Animal Kingdom, and the television film The Normal Heart, for which he was nominated for an Emmy.

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder and kids

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the actress gushed over her marriage. "The life that I've built with my husband," she shared. "The life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

She added that as much as she loved being an actress, motherhood is her favorite role. "It's just never consumed me, being an actor," she admitted, saying: "It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

© Instagram The couple keep their relationship private

During an appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024, Julia shared a rare insight into her relationship with Danny. "The first time I ever danced with my husband was almost 25 years ago to a Dave Matthews Band song," she said. "That was a winning combination as I have been swooning over my husband and this band ever since."

"We’re not just fans. We are lifelong fans," she added. The family resides in a sprawling $8.3 million estate in San Francisco's luxurious Presidio Heights neighborhood.

Julia and Danny's best photos

© Getty Images Julia and Danny at Wimbledon Tennis date Julia Roberts and Danny Moder court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2024.



© Getty Images Danny and Julia at the 3rd annual Sean Penn & Friends Gala benefit Glitzy gala Danny and Julia attended the 3rd annual Sean Penn & Friends Gala benefit in 2014.The actress looked stunning in a chic black dress that featured puffed sleeves and a high neckline. Meanwhile, Danny opted for a smart suit.



© Getty Images The couple at a Bottega Veneta event High-fashion The couple attended a Bottega Veneta event together in 2015. Julia rocked a velvet black blazer that was layered over a colorful dress adorned with stylish black lace trim. Danny opted for a sleek black suit and crisp white shirt.

© Getty Images Julia and her husband at the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees White House Julia Roberts and her husband, Daniel Moder, attended a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House in 2022. The couple twinned in matching black tailored numbers.

