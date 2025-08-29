Julia Roberts makes Venice Film Festival red carpet debut in show-stopping gown

Julia Roberts stunned in black

Julia Roberts has appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Hunt, wearing a stunningly chic Roger Vivier black gown for the occasion.

The gown, which features full length sleeves and a floor-length skirt, is oozing with old Hollywood glamour.

The actress is stepping out for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Hunt, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.