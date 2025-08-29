Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Julia Roberts makes Venice Film Festival red carpet debut in show-stopping gown
Julia Roberts, who is making her debut on the Venice Film Festival red carpet, has stunned fans with a chic black dress as she promotes her latest film, The Hunt

Julia Roberts wearing navy superga cotu tennis shoes sneakers in Venice© Getty Images
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
2 minutes ago
Julia Roberts has made her Venice Film Festival red carpet debut in style. The veteran actress, who has a number of blockbusters under her belt, has appeared in Lido for the first time in her career as she works to promote her latest upcoming project. Directed by Italy's Luca Guadagnino and also starring Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield, The Hunt, is the star's latest movie that is premiering on Friday at the Venice Film Festival. A special occasion likes this needs monumental fashion to match, and Julia didn't disappoint. The actress stepped out in a stunning, asymmetrical black gown that features a diamond pattern and cinching around the waist.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Julia Roberts attends the "After The Hunt" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© WireImage

Julia Roberts stunned in black

Julia Roberts has appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Hunt, wearing a stunningly chic Roger Vivier black gown for the occasion. 

The gown, which features full length sleeves and a floor-length skirt, is oozing with old Hollywood glamour.

The actress is stepping out for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Hunt, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Julia Roberts attends the "After The Hunt" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Julia was all smiles at the film premiere in Venice

The actress kept her hair looking chic and minimal, opting to style her lob in loose waves for the event. She also kept her makeup natural with a pink-hued lipstick and a subtle smoky eye to match.

The Hunt, which Julia stars in, is set in the world of higher education, Roberts stars as a beloved college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when her mentee (Ayo Edebiri) accuses a friend and colleague (Andrew Garfield) of crossing a line.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Julia Roberts arrives at Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The actress waved at the crowds of fans as she made her way to The Hunt film premiere

While waving to fans, the star gave onlookers the perfect glimpse at her stunning dress. She also accessorised with eye-catching silver bracelets and rings.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Julia Roberts attends the "After The Hunt" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© WireImage

Julia looked glamorous in her black gown

Julia spent the day promoting the upcoming project alongside her co-stars an the film's director. Earlier today, she made an equally fashionable appearance for a press conference in the lead-up to the premiere.

One reporter asked the actress if she thought the film undermines the feminist movement and progress of the #MeToo movement.

Despite not being released, the film has already caused a stir on line. However, Julia answered the question, saying:

"I don't necessarily think it revives an old argument of women being pitted against one another," Roberts said.



VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Julia Roberts attends the "After The Hunt" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© WireImage

The gown featured a diamond pattern

Her appearance marks her debut on the Lido red carpet. Despite having a stellar career and a jam-packed resume with films such as Erin Brokovich and Notting Hill, the 57-year-old actress has yet to step out onto the Venice Film Festival red carpet, until now.

Appearing for the premiere, Julia glided in this dreamy black gown that features a diamond pattern printed onto the satin fabric.

