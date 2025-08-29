Julia Roberts makes Venice Film Festival red carpet debut in show-stopping gown

Julia Roberts has made her Venice Film Festival red carpet debut in style. The veteran actress, who has a number of blockbusters under her belt, has appeared in Lido for the first time in her career as she works to promote her latest upcoming project. Directed by Italy's Luca Guadagnino and also starring Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield, The Hunt, is the star's latest movie that is premiering on Friday at the Venice Film Festival. A special occasion likes this needs monumental fashion to match, and Julia didn't disappoint. The actress stepped out in a stunning, asymmetrical black gown that features a diamond pattern and cinching around the waist.
1/5
Julia Roberts stunned in black
Julia Roberts has appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Hunt, wearing a stunningly chic Roger Vivier black gown for the occasion.
The gown, which features full length sleeves and a floor-length skirt, is oozing with old Hollywood glamour.
The actress is stepping out for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Hunt, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.
2/5
Julia was all smiles at the film premiere in Venice
The actress kept her hair looking chic and minimal, opting to style her lob in loose waves for the event. She also kept her makeup natural with a pink-hued lipstick and a subtle smoky eye to match.
The Hunt, which Julia stars in, is set in the world of higher education, Roberts stars as a beloved college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when her mentee (Ayo Edebiri) accuses a friend and colleague (Andrew Garfield) of crossing a line.
3/5
The actress waved at the crowds of fans as she made her way to The Hunt film premiere
While waving to fans, the star gave onlookers the perfect glimpse at her stunning dress. She also accessorised with eye-catching silver bracelets and rings.
4/5
Julia looked glamorous in her black gown
Julia spent the day promoting the upcoming project alongside her co-stars an the film's director. Earlier today, she made an equally fashionable appearance for a press conference in the lead-up to the premiere.
One reporter asked the actress if she thought the film undermines the feminist movement and progress of the #MeToo movement.
Despite not being released, the film has already caused a stir on line. However, Julia answered the question, saying:
"I don't necessarily think it revives an old argument of women being pitted against one another," Roberts said.
5/5
The gown featured a diamond pattern
Her appearance marks her debut on the Lido red carpet. Despite having a stellar career and a jam-packed resume with films such as Erin Brokovich and Notting Hill, the 57-year-old actress has yet to step out onto the Venice Film Festival red carpet, until now.
Appearing for the premiere, Julia glided in this dreamy black gown that features a diamond pattern printed onto the satin fabric.
Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases