Julia Roberts shares rare insight into parenting three kids with husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts opened up about her parenting style in a rare move for the star, who prefers to keep her children far away from the spotlight. The 57-year-old shares her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and her son Henry, 18, with her longtime love, Danny Moder, whom she met on a film set in 2000. Speaking to 72 Magazine about how she and Danny raised their three kids, Julia revealed that the duo were not exactly lenient when it came to parenting.

"When they were younger, certainly, Danny and I would have been considered some of the stricter parents," Julia told the publication. "Not like we're laying down the law, but these are the rules, and they don't change. Here's the boundary of your life, and it does not shift. You don't ask me and get an answer, and then go ask dad and get a different answer. That doesn't happen. It will never happen."

She continued: "I think that is what creates the stability that then allows them to feel secure because you know there is this fixed world of love and safety that exists unconditionally." The After the Hunt star added that her kids' access to the internet was heavily monitored during their childhood. "I think they were, for sure, some of the last kids in their peer groups to get phones and stuff like that."

In an excerpt from the interview obtained by Us Weekly, Julia shared with her longtime friend George Clooney that she did her utmost to give her kids a normal life away from the trappings of Hollywood. "You know, we all want our kids to grow up with values. This is what we want as parents," she explained.

"I think part of it is just Danny and I are definitely aligned in our core values and always have been." The redheaded beauty added that Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry weren't aware of her fame as children. "I think when kids are little, kids only know what you let them know. I can't even tell you how old my kids probably were when they really understood my place in a work world," she said.

Julia admitted that she and her husband were strict parents

Julia concluded by imparting some words of wisdom to George, who shares eight-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife, Amal Clooney. "They don't wake up as monsters one day. They don't turn 13 and hate you. They don't turn 16 and hate you," she said. "You just have to hang in there and things shift, and then the boat rights itself again. It's such a magnificent thing to be part of this family."

They share kids Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry

The Oscar-winning actress has endeavored to protect her children's privacy over the years and only shares old photos of the trio to social media. "[Kids should] be celebrated, and I know Instagram is a place where people like to share happy things, and I love them so much, and I really did just happen to come upon this cute picture, and I thought…" she told Extra about sharing a throwback snap for her twins' birthday.

© Instagram She only shares throwback photos of the trio

"That allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all." Both Hazel and Phinnaeus live away from home while studying at college, while Henry still lives with Julia and Danny.