How to build trust in your inner voice with a 30-second daily card ritual

Do you feel out of touch with your own inner wisdom? In today’s busy world, where we’re constantly bombarded with information, always rushing and often on our phones, many people do. But oracle cards can help cut through the noise. If you don’t have time for a full-on daily spiritual practice, pulling a card can be a great in-between and act as a way to slow down and tap into your intuition. And, says best-selling author, mystic, channel and deck creator Rebecca Campbell, they are the perfect “communication point with your inner voice, your soul, your destiny life”.

Rebecca's new oracle deck, The Inner Temple Oracle, is based on the concept of 'the inner temple'.

What is the Inner Temple?

"The inner temple is what mystics through the ages have always known," explains Rebecca, who’s also the founder of the Inner Temple Mystery School. "While organised religion often teaches us to look to something external, the mystics, poets and artists knew that we can experience the divine intimately within ourselves. Intuition, union with the sacred - that’s really what the inner temple is all about."

It's quite easy to tell when we’re out of touch with our inner temple. “You might feel like something’s missing - that restless sense of ‘is this all there is?’ You find yourself reaching for things to fill you up, but nothing truly satisfies. The inner temple is about filling your well and listening to the voice within.”

Building a daily oracle practice

So how can we make this a daily ritual? Rebecca stresses that this doesn’t need to take more than 30 seconds. "It’s about weaving the sacred into everyday life. Over time, it builds into a practice of listening - not just to the cards, but to your inner temple. As a busy mum, it’s not always possible to disappear for a weekend retreat. But oracle cards bring the sacred into the centre of daily life."

What to do...

Take a breath: "Place your hand on your heart, centre yourself, and shuffle the deck."

Ask a question: "It can be specific, like a decision you’re weighing, or simple: 'What do I need to know today?'"

Pull a card: "Pop it in the altar space and let it speak to you throughout the day."

The Inner Temple Oracle actually doubles as a mini altar - with a display frame to place your card of the day, surrounded by candles, shells, or acorns picked up on a walk. “Altars are essentially altered spaces,” Rebecca explains. “They bring the unseen into the physical. It doesn’t have to be grand - mine is on the kitchen counter, with a card, a candle, and whatever treasures my son has found outside. It becomes a daily point of communion with your inner voice.

Why tapping in matters

"I’ve noticed in my own life, right before a big change - the end of a relationship, a difficult conversation - I feel that inner voice stirring. Going into your inner temple helps you listen, process, and come out with clarity," says Rebecca, who also suggests spending as much time as possible in nature.

“Nature reminds us that nothing is meant to stay the same. It regulates our nervous system, helps us embrace change, and shifts us from our head into our heart - another word for the inner temple.”

