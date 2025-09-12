What is an aura? And why learning to read yours could be 'life-changing'

Have you ever wondered what your aura says about you? According to author and energy healer Helen Ye Plehn, your aura - the energy field that radiates around you - is like your soul’s unique fingerprint. And learning to understand it could be the key to living in alignment with your true self and finding your soul’s purpose.

What is the aura?

Helen, whose new book The Aura Colour Wheel is out now, describes the aura as "your electromagnetic field. It’s your energy field that radiates all around you. It’s like an energetic mirror - it reflects your emotions, your physical health, your spiritual state."

It’s made up of different colours, each relating to a chakra, and in her book Helen details a method for finding out which of the nine soul gift archetypes are yours, which of the 36 soul aura colours you align with – and what it all means for your life. "The Aura Colour Wheel connects colour, chakras and emotions, so you can understand not just what your aura is but how to bring it back into harmony," she explains.

By identifying the dominant shades in your aura - via a simple but in-depth quiz - you can begin to understand your natural strengths, the lessons you’re here to learn, and even the areas where you may be out of balance. "When you know your colours, you start to live in alignment instead of against your energy," Helen says.

Life-changing results

The book offers practical exercises to help you discover your aura colours, and guidance on how to work with them in daily life. The results, Helen insists, can be life-changing. "When you understand your aura colours, it shifts how you relate to yourself and to other people," she says. "Colour carries vibration. Once you know your vibration, you can use it to heal, to attract, to create."

For example, after doing the quiz, I found out my archetype is healer and my soul aura colour is yellow – meaning my deep soul wound is the blue aura layer. This really resonates – as a Reiki master, I do identify as a healer, and my blue aura layer – powered by my throat chakra – has always been a problem for me. I suffer frequent bouts of tonsillitis and sometimes have trouble speaking up for myself. The good news, says Helen, is that it can all be overcome.

Healing your soul wound

There is plenty of guidance in the book for how to overcome your soul wound - in my case, for example, daily affirmations, sound baths, using crystals, including blue apatite and mantra meditations. There’s also information on connecting with your spirit team, ayurveda, meditation, feng shui (Helen is a third-generation feng shui master), automatic writing and more.

People who have tried her method are already feeling the shift. "People tell me after doing the Aura Colour Wheel they finally understand why they’ve struggled in certain areas of life - and they feel empowered to change it," Helen says. "The Wheel is really a tool for self-awareness. It shows you the colours you carry and how you can use them consciously."

A book you return to

This is a tool for an ongoing process, too. You can’t heal your soul wounds overnight! "The Aura Colour Wheel isn’t a book you just read once. It’s something you work with," says Helen. "I wrote it so people can progress step by step - first you discover your dominant colours, then you learn how to balance them, and then you integrate them.

"You can come back to it again and again. Each time, you’ll see something new because your energy is always changing. When you start to balance all your colours, they become lighter and lighter, and eventually your aura becomes white," she explains.

"White is the colour of enlightenment - it’s when you’ve integrated all aspects of yourself. That’s the ultimate goal of this work: to live as your whole self in alignment with your soul.”

The Aura Colour Wheel, published by Hay House, is out now