Meet Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke's wife Hannah and their beautiful family

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke never fails to light up our screens. The 59-year-old previously starred on the show as a professional for just over 15 years, from 2004, before taking over a hot seat on the judging panel in 2021. With the latest series of the beloved BBC show set to start in just a couple of hours, there's no doubt that fans of the series will be looking forward to seeing the star return to their TVs. But away from the glitz and glamour of the Strictly Ballroom, Anton is a doting husband to his wife Hannah and father to their young twins, George and Henrietta, eight.

But who is Anton's devoted wife? Here's everything you need to know about Hannah and Anton's loved ones…

© Getty Images for the NTA's Anton and Hannah have been married for 15 years

Who is Hannah Du Beke?

© Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images Hannah stays largely out of the spotlight but will occasionally attend high-profile events with her husband

Hannah has worked as a marketing professional in communications and technology. The 49-year-old formerly held the title of Chief Marketing Officer at a mobile network security company. The couple is very private about their personal life and doesn't often share details of their relationship, but Hannah does make a beautiful appearance from time to time, especially after attending high-profile events with her adoring husband.

Marriage and twins

© PA Images via Getty Images Hannah and Anton with their beautiful children George and Henrietta in 2023

Hannah and Anton reportedly met at a golf club in 2011 and dated for six years before they wed. In November 2016, Anton posted an adorable picture announcing that they were expecting twins on Instagram.Alongside the picture, which included a top hat and tiny dancing shoes, the then-father-to-be wrote: "We hear the 'tippety-tap' of tiny feet!" with Anton captioning the post: "Hannah and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting twins in the spring. We are over the moon!"

The couple were reportedly trying for children for some time before turning to IVF and having their twins in March 2017, when the happy couple were pictured leaving a hospital in Berkshire with their newborns. The journey into parenthood wasn't the easiest due to Hannah's battle with endometriosis. Endometriosis is a condition "where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb (uterus) grow in other parts of the body" and it can make it harder for someone to become pregnant. Opening up about her condition, Anton told Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast: "I knew I wanted to be with her, I saw her with her nephews. She's so kind and so caring, I just couldn't understand the universe.

He continued: "And whoever is upstairs, if anyone's upstairs, looking down and going, 'you are the most perfect person to have children, but I'm not going to let you have any children because I'm going to give you this'. And I'm going to say, 'you're going to have this endometriosis, and you're going to suffer with this all of your life, chronically, and I'm not going to let you have any children.'" He concluded: "I thought that was peculiar, cruel, and inexplicable and unforgivable. And if ever I go up to somewhere and meet this person I would say 'I think you're not OK with decisions like this, this doesn't make any sense to me.'"





After successfully welcoming their children, that same year, the couple were said to have married in secret, after Hannah was spotted wearing a wedding band at the Chelsea Flower Show. While the couple keep their little ones largely out of the spotlight, as the twins have grown older, they feature more and more on their famous dad's social media channels in photos from family holidays or special times at home.

TV Appearances

Apart from a couple of Instagram posts, the couple is very private and isn't often spotted in the public eye but fans were given a glimpse into their home and family life during an episode of This Morning in May 2019. Anton was appearing on the programme to showcase his baking skills when a clip showed the professional dancer presenting his Victoria Sponge cake to the twins for approval, as they sat on their mum's lap. In September 2019, the family made another appearance during the Strictly Come Dancing: the Professionals programme, not long before the current series began. The adorable twins once again were sat with mum Hannah as they filmed a special message for dad Anton.

Hannah said: "Hi my darling, we are here to wish you the very best. We think it's about time you bring home a trophy for this room." The mum-of-two then turned to her son and asked: "George, what would you give daddy?" to which the little boy exclaimed: "Ten!" So cute!

Back in 2021, Anton and his family also joined HELLO! for an exclusive photoshoot and chat about their trip to LaplandUK, as well as his time on Strictly Come Dancing. Revealing how he and his wife Hannah have tried to avoid gender stereotyping when raising their twins, Anton replied: "We've told them, 'You can do what you like, wear what you like,' but George likes Spiderman and Hot Wheels, and Henrietta likes butterflies and unicorns. He crashes around more than she does. But there was no encouragement in either direction."