Anton du Beke and Erin Boag explain why it's so much harder to be a Strictly pro dancer nowadays

Anton du Beke and his dance partner Erin Boag have explained why it's so much harder to be a Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer nowadays. Anton has competed in the show since its launch in 2004, while Erin was also one of the original dancers but quit in 2012. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, the ballroom fanatics, who kick off their tour this week, explained how Strictly has upped its game.

"The pros do a lot more now, because you've got all the professional numbers," said Erin. "Yes we do, it's unbelievable," said Anton. Erin added: "I think in series two, we did one with Brucie [the late Bruce Forsyth] and then we did one with Tony Bennett, so we only did a couple in the second series of the big pro numbers. And from there it's got more and more and more to a point where actually the professionals start a month early to do all the choreography, to get it done in time. Because it's just not possible to fit it all in as well as dancing with the celebrities."

Both Anton, 52, and Erin, 43, agreed that Strictly is now a "massive production" with props, incredible costumes, spectacular sets and more. "Strictly's changed quite a bit," said Erin. "It's just evolved, the numbers become bigger, you've got props, everything just seems to be more of a production rather than just walking out there and dancing."

"When we first started Strictly, we tried to push our celebrities to their max and try to get as much out of them as we could," said Anton. "What me and the other pros are doing now is ridiculous – choreographically. It's remarkable really, the stuff we're getting out of celebrities. It's only four days [of rehearsals] a week."

The pair both joined Strictly in its first year

