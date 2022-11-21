Strictly's Hamza Yassin pays tribute to his 'leading lady' Jowita Przystal: 'You are the best' The Strictly pair were in third place on the leaderboard in Blackpool

Hamza Yassin has been on an incredible Strictly Come Dancing journey so far, and the Blackpool special truly meant something to him and his dance partner Jowita Przystał.

After making it through to another week, the wildlife presenter took to Instagram to pay a heartwarming tribute to his "leading lady" as he thanked her for all her support during their time together.

"To my leading lady @jowitaprzystal," he wrote shortly after coming third on the judges' leaderboard for their American Smooth, which scored two tens and two nines.

"It was my absolute pleasure to grace the floor of the famous Blackpool Tower with you. I know how much this particular ballroom means to you as a dancer.

"It was a great honour to open the show with you, dancing one of my favourite dances (American smooth foxtrot) to the beautiful song, New York, New York by Frank Sinatra."

He added: "Never in a million years did I think I would be on this journey. I want to thank you for your kindness, your patience and your understanding. I shall forever cherish the memory of sharing this stage with you. You are the best!"

Upon seeing the post, the professional dancer replied: "THANK YOU!!!!! For making my dream come true, for your trust and commitment [heart emoji] you are the best!"

Jowita also took to her own social media page to gush about the weekend, writing: "Last night I was speechless. Performing at Blackpool Tower meant everything to me. The atmosphere and the beauty of this place, just magical."

She continued: "I feel so proud of you @hamzayassin90 and I'm so grateful I could share that special moment with you. Forever grateful! X."

