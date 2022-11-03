Giovanni Pernice so happy as he reunites with his 'other half' The star took to social media

Giovanni Pernice took to social media with a brand new video as he reunited with his "other half" Anoton Du Beke on Wednesday.

In the clip, the professional dancer, 32, could be heard taking Anton by surprise as he jumped out at the star. In the clip, Anton exclaimed: "almost said a rude word there," to which Giovanni shouted: "Ciaooooo!"

Captioning the clip, the star also penned: "Back with my other half," and a sweet smiley face emoji.

The funny update came just after the duo announced they are joining forces to or an exciting new project, Adventures in Sicily, set to air next year.

The pair's series is set to air next year

Giovanni announced the news last week on his Instagram account with a fabulous video of the pair soaking up the Italian sunshine whilst speeding around on a lavish boat and having a whale of a time.

Alongside the sun-soaked post, Giovanni penned: "Finally we can share this… It's official!! #AdventuresinSicily is coming! To say this has been a dream project is an understatement!

"Me and @mrantondubeke are going to be in my much-loved home of Sicily dancing, laughing and having the time of our lives! I cannot wait for viewers in the UK to come on this journey with us. See you in the Sicilian sun in 2023 on @bbc @bbcone @bbciplayer!"

Giovanni and Anton were on tour together earlier this year

The new show, Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily will be a three-parter that will document the pair as they enjoy a holiday of a lifetime.

Fans were delighted by the news, with one commenting: "Can't wait for this!! Sicily is wonderful, plus you two are fabulous together!" whilst a second penned: "I hate it when they say coming soon. I wanna see it noooow!"

"Sun, sea, Sicily, Anton, Gio... This has everything!" noted a third, and a fourth excitedly chimed: "This is just the best news!!!" followed by two red heart emojis.

