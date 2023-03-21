Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis' reunion in Italy revealed The Strictly Come Dancing professional has filmed a new show with Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won a legion of devoted fans thanks to their incredible stint on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021. It's hardly surprising that the former champions have formed a close friendship, so much so, that the pair have often reunited for special milestones over the years.

But their latest get-together is perhaps the sweetest one yet! The professional dancer – who has teamed up with fellow tour partner and Strictly judge Anton Du Beke for a new BBC series, Adventure in Sicily – was joined by Rose for part of their travels.

Rose and Giovanni won Strictly back in 2021

During a press junket, Anton spoke of Giovanni and Rose's close bond. "[Rose] is so funny, she has a really dry sense of humour," he said, reports virginradio.co.uk.

"It was lovely because when you're on Strictly Come Dancing, you do form a very unique relationship with your partner that is sort of enduring as well. Every time you see them, it's lovely. It's because it's unique."

Both Rose and Giovanni often tease each other on social media – something Anton enjoyed witnessing first-hand. "When Rose turned up, I know the relationship she has with Giovanni, so it was lovely," he added. "What was lovely was I could be part of that.

"I know that she had teased him and he teased her and I could stand there and watch it and laugh and enjoy it and sometimes we would double up and tease him. It was very funny. So it was lovely, that little sort of triumvirate, I enjoyed it."

Giovanni, 32, and Rose, 28, were partnered together during the 2021 series and went on to win the competition. The pair performed various epic dances, including one to Clean Bandit's Symphony, which won them a BAFTA last year.

The iconic routine left viewers in tears after they paid respect and raised awareness for members of the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence. Watch the video below to see the iconic moment...

Speaking after winning their award, Giovanni said: "We are @bafta winners! Can't believe it @rose.a.e. The power of the DANCE strikes again!!

"This time this dance has changed people's lives and that's what me and Rose wanted to achieve. Thank you to the BBC and the @bbcstrictly team for supporting us all the way."

