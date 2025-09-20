Strictly Come Dancing star 'confirms' romance with celebrity partner hours before launch show

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks “confirmed” his romance with his former dance partner Jowita Przystal. The Only Way is Essex star, 36, was on stage with his podcast Staying Relevant co-host, Sam Thompson, for a special live version of the podcast when Jowita joined him on stage to perform a dance. During the performance, the former dance partners shared three passionate kisses while dancing to a sold out crowd.

Jowita and Pete were partnered on last year's series of the hit BBC One show, while he was dating Love Island’s Maura Higgins, and developed an incredibly close friendship during their months on the show. Following Pete and Maura's split, there was speculation around his and Jowita's relationship status and while nothing romantic was confirmed, Pete always spoke highly of her and his time on Strictly.

© Guy Levy The pair were partners in 2024

s"She's one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, genuinely. Not just in the dancing side of things but outside of that and I think that helps us with the whole dancing thing. It’s not a love bubble – we have great chemistry because we’ve become such good friends," he said previously of their close bond. HELLO! has reached out to Pete's representatives for comment.

More sweet words

If one thing is for sure, it's that Pete's adoration for Jowita well surpassed their time on the show. After their journey ended, he posted: “This experience wouldn’t have been anything without Jowita. She believed in me since the first day and never stopped. She supported me, listened to me, made me laugh and cry but most of all she made me believe in myself when I didn’t think I could do it.

© Instagram Jowita and Pete were paired on Strictly in 2024, but previously insisted they were just friends

“We did everything our way, and for me that was the right way. I’m so sorry that I couldn’t get you to a final, I tried my best and you deserve to be there. The show may have ended for us but one thing won’t, you will always have a friend in me."

He also told Mail Online: "She was the best partner I could have had... she's become one of the most important in my life. She's one of my best mates, and I adore her. She had to put up with me, she dragged me through it, because it certainly wasn't the dancing."