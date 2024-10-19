Strictly's Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal get fans hot under the collar with 'steamy' dance

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal have been fuelling romance rumours over the past few weeks, and they sent fans into overdrive with their passionate rumba on Saturday night.

Taking to the dancefloor, the pair performed to Oasis' iconic song, Don't Look Back In Anger, the duo played a convincing couple with many fans noticing their sizzling chemistry during the romantic number.

Taking to social media, one said: "Convinced Pete and Jowita are in love," while another added: "I see a lot of chemistry between Pete and Jowita other than just dance partners."

A third commented: "The chemsitry is [flame emojis]," and a fourth posted that they thought the routine was quite "steamy".

However, there were strong remarks from Craig Revel Horwood, who noted an "illegal lift" in the routine and even seemingly indicated that Pete should be disqualified for the move!

The pair have been linked for weeks, and Pete declared that Jowita makes him "really happy every day" on his Staying Relevant podcast. "I can't sit here and go, 'She's my life' - we don't know each other that well. But what I do know is that she makes me feel good."

© Instagram Pete and Jowita have sparked romance rumours

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has also weighed in on the speculation. Discussing the fan reaction about the pair's sizzling chemistry, the TV judge told Best Magazine: "There is a lot of giggling going on and chumminess with Pete and Jowita."

He added: "It's probably due to the fact he's a bit of a card - he's very funny. Their chemistry will make for some fab-u-lous dances I'm sure of it!"

© Guy Levy Fans have noticed the pair's connection

Pete's close friend, Sam Thompson, has even joked that Pete "loves" Jowita, before clarifying that this was meant in a platonic way.

Pete has, however, downplayed rumours that the pair are an item. Speaking on his podcast, he vented: "You wake up on a Sunday morning and it's stories that haven't even happened.

© Guy Levy Pete has downplayed rumours he and Jowita are an item

"For example, during the choreography, there's been a story going around for two weeks saying me and Jowita kissed during the dance. Everyone watched it on TV! [The media] called it a 'passionate kiss', it's the choreography!"