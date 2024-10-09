Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal continue to fuel romance rumours with kissing photos
Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal dancing© BBC

Strictly's Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal continue to fuel romance rumours

The Strictly Come Dancing duo are raising eyebrows

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
15 minutes ago
From their sizzling dance routines to regular displays of affection, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal have done little to dispel any romance rumours between them

In newly-surfaced pictures, obtained by The Sun, the Strictly pair have been spotted getting close during rehearsals with one image appearing to show them sharing a passionate kiss. 

Pete Wicks dancing an American Smooth with Jowita Przystal© Guy Levy
Jowita Przystal and Pete Wicks have sparked romance rumours

The intimate moment comes days after they impressed the judges and viewers with their Samba as they intimated George of the Jungle for the show's Movie Week. 

After making it through to another week, professional dancer Jowita gushed: "And we are through to another week. Can't thank you enough for all your support! Your love and kindness means a world to us. We cannot wait to start another week x. 

"@p_wicks01 you gave it all last night, your hard work and commitment is unbelievable x." 

Pete recently declared that Jowita makes him "really happy every day" on his Staying Relevant podcast. "I can't sit here and go, 'She's my life' - we don’t know each other that well. But what I do know is that she makes me feel good." 

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has also weighed in on the speculation. Discussing the fan reaction about the pair's sizzling chemistry, the TV judge told Best Magazine: "There is a lot of giggling going on and chumminess with Pete and Jowita." 

He added: "It's probably due to the fact he's a bit of a card - he's very funny. Their chemistry will make for some fab-u-lous dances I'm sure of it!" 

Pete's best mate and fellow podcaster Sam Thompson even waded in, telling This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary last month that he thinks "they are in love". 

Jowita shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the couple ahead of the week one performance© Instagram
Jowita shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the couple ahead of their week one performance

However, he quickly clarified his comment and suggested they were just friends. "He cares about her so much, the way he looks at her," he continued. "I've never seen it before. I just want to see him happy, he is one of the best people I know." 

Jowita, who won the 2022 series alongside her celebrity partner Hamza Yassin, has quickly become a fan favourite, and was previously linked to former pro Giovanni Pernice. 

Pete Wicks took on the Paso Doble
The pair are have raised eyebrows

While it's not known if Pete is currently in a relationship, his most recent romance was reportedly with Love Island star Maura Higgins. The pair were first linked last year after being spotted together at Grosvenor House in London, and have since been spotted out together on various occasions. 

Prior to Maura, Pete was linked to fellow TOWIE stars Chloe Sims, Megan McKenna and Shelby Tribble, and glamour model Jacqui Ryland.

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor

As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly

  • Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.
  • Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.
  • Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.
  • Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.
  • Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.
  • Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!
  • Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.
  • Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.

