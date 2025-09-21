Legendary presenter John Stapleton dies aged 79

Broadcast legend John Stapleton has died aged 79 after a battle with Parkinson's disease and pneumonia. John was best known for presenting programmes including Newsnight, Panorama and GMTV's News Hour. He passed away peacefully in hospital on the morning of 21 September. His agent, Jackie Gill, said: "John had Parkinson’s disease, which was complicated by pneumonia. His son Nick and daughter-in-law Lisa have been constantly at his side and John died peacefully in hospital this morning."

The 79-year-old journalist revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis last year. At the time, he said he was aiming to "remain positive" and is "pragmatic" about the prospect of his condition worsening. "Speaking is how I've earned my living for the best part of 50 years," he said in a film played on BBC One's Morning Live. "Speaking is how I've earned my living for the best part of 50 years," he added. "I am fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being?"

John's son, Nick, who appears in the film, emphasised that it's "early days for us" following his dad's diagnosis and said that while the news has been "really upsetting", it didn't come as a surprise as his grandmother also had the condition. "But nonetheless I want to start these conversations now, to get some potentially difficult topics out in the open and make it easier for later on," he said.

John's passing comes five years after the death of his wife, Lynn Faulds Wood. Lynn died on April 24, 2020, at the age of 72 from a stroke. Announcing her death, her family released a statement which said: "Having suffered a massive stroke last night and a subsequent bleed on the brain, presenter and journalist Lynn Faulds Wood passed away peacefully at 12 noon today with her husband, John Stapleton, and son Nick at her bedside." The couple were married for 43 years.

WATCH: ITV legend John Stapleton reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

More to come…