'80s legend forced to cancel US tour dates after 'credible' death threats

New wave legend and The Smiths former frontman, Morrissey, has been forced to cancel two shows in the US after following "credible" threats to his life. Morrissey, 66, has been touring the US and was booked to perform for dedicated fans at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on Friday. He was also due to perform the following day at MGM Music Hall in Boston. However, both performances have subsequently been cancelled after threats to the singer's life were proliferated online.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the star wrote: "Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase".

Shortly after the announcement was made to social media, it was revealed in court documents that a Bluesky user had made a series of death threats aimed at the singer on September 4. The Ottawa Citizen reported that a 26-year-old man named Noah Castellano had been arrested for the incident and was subsequently released on $5,000 CAD (£2,691) bail. He declined to elaborate on the charges, telling Ottawa Citizen: "I'm not interested."

All About The Smiths

Frontrunners of the Indie and New Wave music scene in the UK, The Smiths were formed in Manchester in 1982 by friends Steven Morrissey (monolithically known as just Morrissey) and guitarist Johnny Marr. Along with the late bassist Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce, the foursome released indie classics such as There is a Light That Never Goes Out, This Charming Man and Barbarism Begins at Home.

© Redferns The Smiths were at the front of the Indie and New Wave music scenes

Despite releasing several hit records, in-fighting meant that the group were short-lived, splitting in 1987. Since then, Johnny and Morrissey have toured respectively as solo acts with Morrissey undertaking a litany of tours across the UK, Europe, Mexico and the US.-- The singer recently took to his website to share that he had "no choice but to offer for sale all of his business interests" in The Smiths to any potential investors or parties. Joining a slew of other celebrities who sold their stakes in their music such as Bruce Springsteen, Justin Bieber and Bob Dylan.

© WireImage Morrissey recently revealed plans to sell his shares of The Smiths' discography

He explained in a statement: "I am burnt out by any and all connections to [Johnny] Marr, [Andy] Rourke, [Mike] Joyce. I have had enough of malicious associations. With my entire life I have paid my rightful dues to these songs and these images. I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill-will and destruction, and this is the only resolution."