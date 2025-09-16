Coachella 2026 lineup divides fans after headliners, including Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, are revealed

Anyma is bringing his Æden project to Coachella

After blowing away audiences with a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, EDM DJ Anyma will present the world premiere of his show Æden during a special performance that will be a visual spectacle.

The Coachella line-up poster also revealed the "bunker debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia," which suggests the British band will bring their 'Kid A Mnesia' art exhibition to the Californian desert.