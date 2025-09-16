Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Coachella 2026 lineup divides fans after headliners, including Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, are revealed
Coachella announced the full lineup for the 2026 festival with headliners including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G

split photo of justin bieber and sabrina carpenter© Getty Images
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
17 minutes ago
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026, and the full lineup has now been revealed. Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G have been announced as headliners for both weekends, with support from 132 other acts. Following on from last year's headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone, there was a divide among fans, with many less than enthused about next year's bill, claiming it is the "most boring line-up ever," and the acts "get worse and worse every year." Others, however, dubbed it "electric" and "actually impressive." See the Coachella 2026 line-up below.

Sabrina Carpenter performs at Coachella in an oversized white T-shirt that reads “Jesus was a Carpenter,” paired with tousled blonde hair and a glittery microphone.© Getty Images for Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter will headline Coachella on both Fridays

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to Coachella, having made her debut last year, but 2026 will see her take to the stage as a headliner on both Fridays. Despite not wanting to "pit crowds against each other," Sabrina will no doubt be hoping for a lively reaction after admitting that fans in the UK had "more energy" when she compared US and UK crowds following her 2024 performance.

photo of justin bieber topless singing into mic© WireImage

Justin Bieber will headline Coachella on both Saturdays

Justin Bieber

After appearing as a special guest for other acts at four separate Coachellas, Justin Bieber is finally an official performer at Coachella and will make his headline debut on both Saturdays. This will be Justin's first major show since he canceled his Justice world tour in 2023. Sharing a poster of the full line-up on Instagram, he wrote: "Member used to drive a Yukon."

photo of karol g performing on stage© Redferns

Karol G will headline Coachella on both Sundays

Karol G

Karol G returns to Coachella for the first time since 2022, when she brought out Becky G and J Balvin to join her on stage. The Colombian superstar will close out the festival on both Sundays. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she wrote: "Coachella 2026, LA BICHOTA IS HEADLINER. See you in the desert #TROPICOACHELLA MODE ON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

photo on anyma on stage© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Any

Anyma is bringing his Æden project to Coachella

Anyma

After blowing away audiences with a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, EDM DJ Anyma will present the world premiere of his show Æden during a special performance that will be a visual spectacle. 

The Coachella line-up poster also revealed the "bunker debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia," which suggests the British band will bring their 'Kid A Mnesia' art exhibition to the Californian desert.

photo of coachella 2026 lineup© Instagram

The full line-up for Coachella 2026

Coachella line-up

Other acts slated to perform include the XX, Nine Inch Noize, Disclosure, Teddy Swims, Devo, Zexyy Red, Foster the People, Moby, Lykke Li, Groove Armada, and Slayyyter on both Fridays.

The Strokes, GIVĒON, Addison Rae, Labrinth, SOMBR, David Byrne, Interpol, Alex G, PinkPantheress, and Green Velvet x AYYBO will perform both Saturdays.

Both Sundays will feature YoungThug, Kaskade, BIGBANG, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA twigs, WetLeg, Little Simz, and Black Flag.

 

