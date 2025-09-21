Angelina Jolie looks incredibly youthful in plunging gown as she makes bold statement on the red carpet

Angelina Jolie turned heads as she graced the red carpet at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, radiating effortless elegance in a striking black velvet gown. The 50-year-old actress and humanitarian stunned in the floor-length number, which featured a daring plunging neckline and figure-skimming silhouette, exuding Old Hollywood glamour with a contemporary edge.

Wearing her signature honey-blonde locks loose and softly tousled, Angelina complemented the dramatic gown with bold red nails and minimal jewelry, save for a dazzling cocktail ring. Her makeup was equally captivating, with a defined eye, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip adding to her youthful glow.

At the event Angelina made a bold statement as expressed she loves her country but does not "recognise it", as she said we are living through "very heavy times".

© WireImage Effortless edge with a touch of Old Hollywood

During the press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Sunday, the Los-Angeles-born actress spoke about freedom of expression in the US.

It comes in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and the subsequent criticism and claims of government censorship that followed when Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show was suspended for comments about reactions to his death.

"I love my country but I don’t, at this time, recognise my country," she said. "I’ve always lived internationally. My family’s international, my friends, my life, my world view is equal, united, international.

"So anything anywhere that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms, and from anyone, I think is very dangerous. "And I think these are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually.

"So I’ll be careful during a press conference, but to say that, of course, like all of you and everyone watching, these are very, very heavy times. We’re all living it together."

Conservative activist Mr Kirk was an ally of US President Donald Trump, who has blamed the "radical left" for his death and threatened to go after liberal organisations and donors or others whom he feels are maligning or celebrating the killing, and TV networks who only give him bad press.

The decision by US network ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its schedules has led to widespread criticism from the likes of Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Jamie Lee Curtis.