Jessica Simpson stuns in sheer black dress as she shocks fans with unrecognizable new look

Jessica Simpson made a bold and unforgettable entrance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend, commanding attention in a sheer, sculptural black gown that turned the red carpet into her runway. The singer's gown featured layered black tulle, wrapped and draped around her frame in a way that felt both architectural and sensual.

The structured bustier neckline was framed with dramatic mesh wings at the shoulders, giving a touch of avant-garde flair. The sheer paneling across the legs revealed a matching bodysuit underneath, maintaining modesty while fully leaning into the daring theme of the evening.

Jessica's hair was swept into a voluminous high ponytail with soft waves and her makeup was equally flawless: bronzed, glowing skin, nude glossed lips, fluttering lashes, and smoky eyes. Long, glittering drop earrings framed her face, adding just the right amount of sparkle.

© WireImage Bold, sculptural, unforgettable.

But it wasn't her dress that drew fan's attention with some saying she looked unrecognizable in the face.

"Is Jessica Simpson in the room with us?" wrote one fan.

"[She] looks so different," added another, "She was naturally so pretty," weighed in one more.

© AFP via Getty Images Jessica brings the drama.

"Looks great . But she doesn't look like herself anymore," added another.

The singer recently opened up about her current relationship status six months after she announced her divorce from her ex-husband, Eric Johnson.

During an interview on Today with Jenna & Friends, the 45-year-old shared whether she is ready to start dating again. "Are you interested in dating? Can I set you up with anybody?" asked Jenna Bush-Hager.

"I'd totally jump on that," replied Jessica. "Yes I'm single – very into like, very... I'm ready!"

© Getty Images Jessica turns heads.

The host then encouraged the singer to reveal more about her dream partner. "What are you into so I can set my criteria?" she asked.

"My type of person is one of a kind. I don't have a look, or anything," shared the hitmaker. "I just like for somebody to be individually, who they are. And exude confidence without the ego."

She continued: "It's hard to find but I feel like it's out there. I don't need somebody to be supportive of me all the time. I feel like the independence that I have right now, if I can have that and give it to someone else, that'd be cool."