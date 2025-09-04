Angelina Jolie wows fans with dramatic hair transformation

Angelina Jolie proved that she can pull off any look when she debuted a brand new hairstyle while filming her upcoming flick, Anxious People. The mother of six stunned in a light blonde bob while on set, wearing a white wrap shirt, an eye-catching gold brooch, capri pants and red lipstick to complete the look. She was filming in London alongside her co-stars, The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood and Shrinking's Jason Segel, and was also joined on set by her eldest son, Maddox.

Blonde beauty

The film follows Angelina as an investment banker, Zara, who "begrudgingly finds herself mingling with a group of strangers at an open house," as per Deadline. "When a reluctant bank robber, Grace, inadvertently takes the group hostage, chaos and oversharing ensues, secrets are revealed, and literally nothing goes according to plan."

Anxious People is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Swedish author Fredrik Backman, and helmed by Marc Forster, who also directed Angelina's ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in World War Z. This is not the first time that the Oscar winner has gone blonde; in 2002, she wore a Marilyn Monroe-inspired haircut in Life or Something Like It as TV reporter Lanie Kerrigan. She has sported blonde locks in recent months, steadily transforming from her natural brunette to a honeyed hue.

Working mom

Maddox's presence on set comes as the 24-year-old is taking on more roles in the film industry, after studying at Yonsei University in South Korea. He worked as an assistant director on Angelina's films Maria and Without Blood, and as an executive producer for First They Killed My Father.

"I wanted him to research and I wanted him to help me, because of the child's point of view, also he was very useful," the star told Variety of her son, whom she adopted from Cambodia in 2002. "Just to sit on set and look over and see him with his countrymen, and see him creating and laughing and being Cambodian and being happy in his land. It was everything."

© Getty Images She sported a blonde bob in the 2002 film Life or Something Like It

She later told Entertainment Tonight that he was the perfect colleague on set and worked hard to tell the story right. "When we did our notes in the production meetings, his were always better than mine," she said. "He's very studious, but he's got a wicked sense of humor and he's very fun to be with."

© STEFANI REYNOLDS Maddox has been working closely with his mom on her new film

Her five other children, including Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17, all prefer to stay out of the spotlight and work either behind the camera or far away from the entertainment industry. "My kids, I think some of them [want to work] off-camera, behind the scenes, but they really, really want to be – especially Shiloh – would really like to be private," she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Not photographed, not on the thing. [Shiloh] most of all would like privacy."

© Getty Images Her children prefer to stay behind the camera

"[Fame] wasn't their choice," she added. "Some people are more comfortable in public, some people are comfortable on talk shows, and some people are not." She shares all six of her children with Brad. The pair were together from 2004 to 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2024.