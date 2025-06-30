Angelina Jolie's daughter is all grown up in rare NYC outing

The world has watched as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids have grown up in the spotlight, and it seems that their youngest, Vivienne, is the latest to go solo at just 16 years old.

The teen looked all grown up in New York City over the weekend, sporting a sleek hairstyle with her blonde hair falling to her shoulders in a neat bob, framed by curtain bangs that accentuated her face.

NYC chic

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID The 16-year-old was running errands in NYC

Vivienne epitomized casual cool in her outfit, rocking an oversized white T-shirt, beige pants and white sneakers to complete the look.

She was carrying a large water bottle and seltzer cans, clearly on her way to socialize on the hot summer day.

While she usually resides in Los Angeles with her mother and siblings, Vivienne was likely visiting her brother Pax, 21, who is living in Angelina's old NYC apartment as he builds his career as an artist.

© Monica Schipper Vivienne is a theater fan

The Maria star revealed that Pax's apartment, which she bought in her 20s, has become something of a "crash pad" for the Jolie-Pitt crew on the East Coast.

"The other day I said I was going to pop by, and he was like can you just give me a day to clean?" Angelina told The New York Times.

"I thought, I appreciate that, you should clean up for your mother," she said, before adding, "But also, how bad is it?"

Behind the scenes

© Theo Wargo She assisted her mother on The Outsiders in 2024

Meanwhile, Vivienne is paving her own path in the entertainment industry, and helped her mother produce the Tony Award-winning play The Outsiders in 2024.

Angelina opened up about the immense impact that the play had on her daughter, who was deeply changed after seeing the show at La Jolla Playhouse.

"My daughter Viv loves theater. She appreciates all theater but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to," she told Deadline.

© Dimitrios Kambouris The teen was deeply impacted by the play

"She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I'd seen the film years ago."

"Really, as a mother, as a person, I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her," she continued.

"It was a very different experience of understanding. How this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she's communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material, which was in really good shape even by then."

Fractured family

© Getty Brad is reportedly estranged from his children

Vivienne is reportedly estranged from her father, and dropped his last name when she was listed in the playbill for The Outsiders.

She followed in the footsteps of her sister, Shiloh, who petitioned to legally remove Pitt from her last name when she turned 18. Their older sister Zahara also dropped his last name when introducing herself at a college event in 2024.

Angelina and Brad finalized their divorce in December 2024, after an eight-year legal battle over custody of their younger children and their shared French vineyard.

