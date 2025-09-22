How Harry Styles' rapid marathon time compares to other A-listers

With the news that Harry Styles ran the Berlin Marathon in under three hours last Sunday – finishing with an impressive time of 2:59:13 – he joined an elite club of celebrities who’ve run some of the world’s most iconic 26.2 mile races. But is the Watermelon Sugar singer the quickest of them all?

We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic celebrities and their marathon performances, to find out who really runs the show…

© Getty Images Ryan was not a runner prior to the NYC Marathon Ryan Reynolds - 3:50:22 Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds achieved a marathon time of 3:50:22 at the 2008 New York City Marathon, where he ran to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease in honour of his father. He described the challenging training process in a HuffPost article, jokingly saying, “I am not a runner. I am a running joke”.



© Getty Images Ashton overcame an autoimmune disease to run the NYC Marathon Ashton Kutcher - 3:54:01 Actor Ashton Kutcher completed the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon in 3:54:01, in support of the non-profit Thorn, which he co-founded to combat child sex trafficking and abuse. Completing the marathon, let alone with a speedy time, was a monumental feat for the actor, who had faced a series of health setbacks, including a rare autoimmune disease called vasculitis that had caused temporary loss of his ability to walk, see, and hear.



© Jenny Anderson,Disney via Getty Images Marcus and Carrie matched the funds Marcus raised for the Grenfell Foundation Marcus Mumford - 3:51:25 Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford ran the London Marathon in 2023 for the Grenfell Foundation, a charity he helped to set up and served as Chairman of its board of trustees. On his Instagram, Marcus and his wife Carey Mulligan pledged to match any money raised up to £50k, and the singer jokingly added that he was trying to not make “too much of a t*t” of himself during the race.



© Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Alicia shared her marathon training schedule and playlist Alicia Keys - 5:50:52 Grammy-winning singer Alicia Keys ran the New York City Marathon in 2015 to raise money for her charity, Keep a Child Alive, finishing with a time of 5:50:52. In a blog post with Refinery29, Alicia shared her packed training and also gave a sneak peak at her training playlist, which she revealed actually consisted of audiobooks like God Help The Child by Toni Morrison. “I never know what’s coming, and somehow it distracts me enough to get through all those miles without noticing as much,” she said.

© Getty Images Chelsea has achieved some impressive marathon times Chelsea Clinton - 3:45:51 Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton is an experienced runner who first entered the New York City Marathon under an alias in 2021, finishing in 3:59:09. Her latest entry was in 2024, where she ran in support of the charity Every Mother Counts, finishing with an impressive time of 3:45:51, posting a sweet picture with her mother Hillary and her friend at the finish line.



© Getty Images Colin ran the 2024 Irish Life Dublin Marathon for the sweetest reason Colin Farrell - 3:53:14 The Penguin actor Colin Farrell ran his first marathon, the 2021 Brisbane Marathon, in an impressive time of 3:53:14, having reportedly only been training for three months. Colin also ran the 2024 Irish Life Dublin Marathon in support of his friend Emma Fogarty, who lives with the rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB), also known as “butterfly skin”. Colin pushed Emma’s wheelchair for the final four kilometres of the race, with each kilometre representing a decade of her life, and finished the race in 4:06:45.



© AFP via Getty Images Pamela entered the NYC Marathon to raise money for Haiti Pamela Anderson - 5:41:03 Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson wasn’t a runner before her first marathon, but entered the 2013 New York City Marathon to raise money for Sean Penn’s J/P Haitian Relief Organization, a charity set up in response to the 2010 Haiti earthquake. She completed the course in 5:41:03, later sharing a hilarious picture of her lying in bed surrounded by ice packs.

© Getty Images for GLAAD Oprah has inspired generations of beginner runners to take up the sport Oprah Winfrey - 4:29:15 Oprah Winfrey completed the 1994 Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., finishing in 4:29:15. The star documented her training on The Oprah Winfrey Show and inspired others, especially newbie runners, to take up marathon running with catchphrases like “Beat Oprah” and “if Oprah can do it”.

