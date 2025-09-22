Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How Harry Styles' rapid marathon time compares to other A-listers
From TV royalty to music icons, here are some of the speedy stars who traded red carpets for running shoes

Pamela Anderson, Colin Farrell© Getty Images,PA Images via Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
With the news that Harry Styles ran the Berlin Marathon in under three hours last Sunday – finishing with an impressive time of 2:59:13 – he joined an elite club of celebrities who’ve run some of the world’s most iconic 26.2 mile races. But is the Watermelon Sugar singer the quickest of them all?

We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic celebrities and their marathon performances, to find out who really runs the show…

Ryan Reynolds speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Ryan was not a runner prior to the NYC Marathon

Ryan Reynolds - 3:50:22

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds achieved a marathon time of 3:50:22 at the 2008 New York City Marathon, where he ran to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease in honour of his father. He described the challenging training process in a HuffPost article, jokingly saying, “I am not a runner. I am a running joke”.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Ashton Kutcher arrives for the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" held at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Ashton overcame an autoimmune disease to run the NYC Marathon

Ashton Kutcher - 3:54:01

Actor Ashton Kutcher completed the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon in 3:54:01, in support of the non-profit Thorn, which he co-founded to combat child sex trafficking and abuse. Completing the marathon, let alone with a speedy time, was a monumental feat for the actor, who had faced a series of health setbacks, including a rare autoimmune disease called vasculitis that had caused temporary loss of his ability to walk, see, and hear.

MARCUS MUMFORD, CAREY MULLIGAN© Jenny Anderson,Disney via Getty Images

Marcus and Carrie matched the funds Marcus raised for the Grenfell Foundation

Marcus Mumford - 3:51:25

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford ran the London Marathon in 2023 for the Grenfell Foundation, a charity he helped to set up and served as Chairman of its board of trustees. On his Instagram, Marcus and his wife Carey Mulligan pledged to match any money raised up to £50k, and the singer jokingly added that he was trying to not make “too much of a t*t” of himself during the race.

Alicia Keys smiling at a red carpet photocall© Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Alicia shared her marathon training schedule and playlist

Alicia Keys - 5:50:52

Grammy-winning singer Alicia Keys ran the New York City Marathon in 2015 to raise money for her charity, Keep a Child Alive, finishing with a time of 5:50:52. In a blog post with Refinery29, Alicia shared her packed training and also gave a sneak peak at her training playlist, which she revealed actually consisted of audiobooks like God Help The Child by Toni Morrison. “I never know what’s coming, and somehow it distracts me enough to get through all those miles without noticing as much,” she said.

Chelsea Clinton during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening© Getty Images

Chelsea has achieved some impressive marathon times

Chelsea Clinton - 3:45:51

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton is an experienced runner who first entered the New York City Marathon under an alias in 2021, finishing in 3:59:09. Her latest entry was in 2024, where she ran in support of the charity Every Mother Counts, finishing with an impressive time of 3:45:51, posting a sweet picture with her mother Hillary and her friend at the finish line.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Colin Farrell attends a Photo Call For Apple TV+'s "Sugar" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Colin ran the 2024 Irish Life Dublin Marathon for the sweetest reason

Colin Farrell - 3:53:14

The Penguin actor Colin Farrell ran his first marathon, the 2021 Brisbane Marathon, in an impressive time of 3:53:14, having reportedly only been training for three months. Colin also ran the 2024 Irish Life Dublin Marathon in support of his friend Emma Fogarty, who lives with the rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB), also known as “butterfly skin”. Colin pushed Emma’s wheelchair for the final four kilometres of the race, with each kilometre representing a decade of her life, and finished the race in 4:06:45.

US actress Pamela Anderson attends The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on December 2, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)© AFP via Getty Images

Pamela entered the NYC Marathon to raise money for Haiti

Pamela Anderson - 5:41:03

Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson wasn’t a runner before her first marathon, but entered the 2013 New York City Marathon to raise money for Sean Penn’s J/P Haitian Relief Organization, a charity set up in response to the 2010 Haiti earthquake. She completed the course in 5:41:03, later sharing a hilarious picture of her lying in bed surrounded by ice packs.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Oprah Winfrey poses backstage during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards - Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GLAAD )© Getty Images for GLAAD

Oprah has inspired generations of beginner runners to take up the sport

Oprah Winfrey - 4:29:15

 Oprah Winfrey completed the 1994 Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., finishing in 4:29:15. The star documented her training on The Oprah Winfrey Show and inspired others, especially newbie runners, to take up marathon running with catchphrases like “Beat Oprah” and “if Oprah can do it”.

josh o connor premiere© Getty Images

Josh passed by a familiar building during the London Marathon

Josh O’Connor - 3:50:10

The Crown star Josh O’Connor ran the 2023 London Marathon in 3:50:10, passing by his on-screen home of Buckingham Palace in the route’s famous final sprint. He also ran alongside his friend Josh Cooper in the 2025 Cork City Marathon, dubbing the duo’s race “The Josh Jog”, in support of the HOPE foundation.

