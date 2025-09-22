Harry Styles surpasses professional athletes as he runs Berlin Marathon in incredible time

On Sunday, September 21, Harry Styles ran the Berlin Marathon and completed the 26.2-mile race in 2:59:13, marking an average pace of 6:50 per mile, a personal best for the singer and actor. Joining 80,000 other runners, Harry ran the first half of the marathon in 1:29:08, and then completed the second half in 1:30:06. The three-time Grammy winner wore multicolored bright clothing for the race, including a blue top, black shorts and bright pink sneakers. The Berlin marathon is one of the seven Abbott World Marathon Majors.

This particular course is also one of the flattest courses, delivering the fastest paces, with eight men’s and five women’s marathon world records being set there. Competitive runners typically complete a marathon in 2:30 to 3:30.

The Watermelon Sugar singer also ran the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year, another Abbott World Marathon major. During that marathon, the 31-year-old clocked a time of under three-and-a-half hours.

© GC Images Harry in London earlier this year

Harry also follows a strict workout plan in order to stay in shape for his live performances. For the past five years the star has been working with personal trainer Thibo David to build up his stamina.

"Believe it or not, I barely knew who he was at first and even had to Google his face to make sure I could recognise him," the pro trainer said.

"That initial connection led to an exciting and challenging journey of working together to optimise his performance and resilience during pivotal moments in his career.

© FilmMagic Harry at the Grammys

"Harry's main priorities ahead of a tour are building endurance, maintaining energy levels, and staying injury-free," Thibo revealed. "His tours are incredibly demanding, both physically and mentally, with long performances, travel, and limited recovery time."

The trainer shared that Harry focuses on improving cardiovascular fitness, strengthening his core, and incorporating mobility exercises to enhance flexibility and prevent strain.

"Beyond physical fitness, he places a strong emphasis on mental clarity and stress management, ensuring he's fully present and capable of delivering his best on stage," he added.

© Getty Harry is at peak fitness during a tour

Thibo said that Harry's tour workout looks different from his other work commitments: "For a film, we might prioritise functional strength, agility, and endurance, while for a photoshoot, we'd incorporate elements of conditioning and aesthetic-focused training. Regardless of the goal, the workouts always maintained a balance of mobility, strength, and recovery to ensure Harry remained physically prepared for the demands ahead.

"Hydration, sleep, and balanced nutrition are equally essential in his preparation,” he added.