WATCH: Rod Stewart delivers verdict on Penny Lancaster's 'blood-curdling' new project

Rod Stewart has delivered his verdict on his wife, Penny Lancaster's newest project. Penny, 54, is set to release her memoir, Someone Like Me, on 25 September. Sitting together on the lounge, the married couple of 18 years discussed the model's upcoming book. "This is incredible, Penny," Rod declared as he flicked through the pages of the book. "Some absolutely blood-curdling information here," he cackled before Penny embraces the rocker. "It's just the best I'm so proud of her," he said.

Set to drop on 25 September, the model's forthcoming memoir is set to cover her early years of being bullied, her harrowing sexual assault, her experience with IVF treatment and marriage to rocker, Rod Stewart. "Penny Lancaster counts herself as incredibly lucky. She had a loving upbringing, her life with husband Rod Stewart has spanned continents, she's made incredible friendships, become part of an amazing family and embraced motherhood," the synopsis reads.

"But it's not all been plain-sailing. From being relentlessly bullied at school and underestimated because of undiagnosed dyslexia, Penny also experienced a harrowing sexual assault as a young girl. This has made her a staunch campaigner for women's safety and, these days, she regularly puts in hours as a Special Constable for the City of London Police, where her primary concern is making the streets safe for women."

"She's also navigated the challenges of having the weight of the world's scrutiny thrust upon her in her twenties, undergone IVF treatment, supported loved ones through cancer diagnoses, overcome her own depression and manoeuvred through menopause. Amongst a heady mix of royalty, rock legends and renegades, her story is one of resilience."

Speaking on her unbreakable bond with her rocker husband, Penny revealed recently that the pair almost went their separate ways after a disagreement about having children together, with Rod already being a father to six kids at the time. The duo first met in a bar in 1999 and went on to marry in 2007, yet it took some convincing on Penny's part for the legendary singer to be open to the idea of welcoming another child into his life.

© Getty Penny revealed she almost walked away from her budding romance with Rod they disagreed about having children together.

Speaking to Saga, Penny revealed that she would've walked away from their relationship if Rod had stuck by his decision to not have more children. "And that would have been very hard. But we just went with the flow," she recalled. The rocker changed his tune eventually, and they went on to welcome sons Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14.

© Instagram Penny said despite Rod's initial reservations, he now wishes the couple had more children

"Now Rod always says, 'I wish I'd said yes [to babies] earlier, because then we could have had more children,'" Penny continued. "Even five years ago, we were talking about adopting, but it ended up not happening. We thought there might be too much of an age gap." The TV personality slyly added: "Actually, I have three because there's another big baby who needs my attention in a different way. I think all women would say that about their husbands."