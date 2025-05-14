Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster confuse fans with photo from 'romantic' getaway
penny lancaster and rod stewart at the races© Getty Images

The music legend and the Loose Women presenter share two sons together 

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster left fans confused on Wednesday as they shared a glimpse inside their "romantic" weekend getaway. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Loose Women presenter Penny uploaded a joyful image that showed the couple looking seriously loved-up as they navigated Lake Como in a beautiful wooden boat.

Penny had one leg wrapped around Rod's, and one arm placed around his shoulders in a loving display of affection. Their posing nonetheless prompted fans to do a double-take, with one writing: "Had to look twice there, great set of ankles Rod has I thought," while a second agreed, "Haha me too". 

Embracing 'la dolce vita', the former model rocked a pair of wide-leg black trousers and a zany zebra print shirt.

couple riding boat in italy © Instagram
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster travelled to Lake Como in Italy

As for accessories, the 54-year-old slipped on a pair of pointed leather kitten heels, which she paired with a matching black leather quilted clutch.

She wore her platinum blonde locks in mermaid waves, and highlighted her features with a palette of bronzed makeup.

Singer Rod Stewart and actress Penny Lancaster pose after announcing their engagement at the Savoy Hotel March 12, 2005 © Getty Images
Rod and Penny have been married since 2007

Rocker Rod, meanwhile, radiated cool in a smart white blazer, black trousers, gem-encrusted velvet loafers and a black tie. For a touch of bling, he spruced up his look with a gold floral brooch and a string of pearls.

"One of the most wonderful, romantic, long weekend getaways. So appreciative [of] the opportunities we get to spend quality time together in our busy lives @sirrodstewart #tour", Penny wrote in her caption.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 03: Penny Lancaster Stewart and Sir Rod Stewart celebrate the 1 Year anniversary of Wolfie's Whisky at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails Las Vegas on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wolfie's Whisky/The Barbershop Las Vegas)© Getty Images
Rod is currently in the middle of a global tour

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Great picture of you two", while a second noted: "Love your hair Penny!", and a third chimed in: "What a beautiful photo. Glowing."

Rod Stewart: 5 surprising facts 

rod stewart in pink jacket © Shutterstock

1. Largest free concert

Rod staged the largest free rock concert ever in Rio de Janeiro in 1994, performing in front of over 4 million people.

2. Most successful song

Amongst his many songs, Rod's top-selling single is 'Maggie May', released in 1971. The song launched his career and reached number one in the UK. 

3. Two-time cancer survivor

Rod was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2000, and he underwent surgery in the same month. Then, in 2017 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but after having treatment, he was given the all-clear. 

4. High net worth

It's no surprise that Rod has made money with his successful career and his net worth is estimated at around £179 million.

5. Son-father arrest

In 2019, Rod and his son Sean were arrested in Florida over a dispute with a security guard at a hotel. The guard allegedly denied them access to a private party on New Year's Eve. Rod pleaded guilty to charges of ''simple battery'' but was not found guilty. 

Rod and Penny's love story

Rod and Penny tied the knot in 2007 and went on to welcome two sons together: Alastair and Aiden. Their love story dates back to January 1999 when Penny, then aged 27, asked for Rod's autograph at the Dorchester Hotel.

mother posing with two sons at family wedding© Instagram
Rod and Penny are proud parents to sons Alastair and Aiden

Their romance didn't blossom until months later, when Penny started working as his tour photographer. Of their first encounter, Rod previously said on Loose Women: "When we first met, I got her phone number – I had just broken up. I gave it to the bass player... and he kept it for six months!"

Family photo of Rod Stewart with all of his children and Penny Lancaster© Instagram
The 'Maggie May' hitmaker and the presenter share a blended family

Months later, they reconnected, with Rod proposing to Penny in 2005 while at the Jules Verne restaurant in Paris.

They welcomed their eldest son, Alastair, in 2005, and their youngest son, Aiden, in 2011. Rod is also a doting father to Sarah Streeter, Kimberly Stewart, Sean Stewart, Ruby Stewart, Renee Stewart and Liam Stewart from previous relationships.

