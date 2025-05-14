Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster confuse fans with photo from 'romantic' getaway 

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster left fans confused on Wednesday as they shared a glimpse inside their "romantic" weekend getaway.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Loose Women presenter Penny uploaded a joyful image that showed the couple looking seriously loved-up as they navigated Lake Como in a beautiful wooden boat.
Penny had one leg wrapped around Rod's, and one arm placed around his shoulders in a loving display of affection. Their posing nonetheless prompted fans to do a double-take, with one writing: "Had to look twice there, great set of ankles Rod has I thought," while a second agreed, "Haha me too".
Embracing 'la dolce vita', the former model rocked a pair of wide-leg black trousers and a zany zebra print shirt.
As for accessories, the 54-year-old slipped on a pair of pointed leather kitten heels, which she paired with a matching black leather quilted clutch.
She wore her platinum blonde locks in mermaid waves, and highlighted her features with a palette of bronzed makeup.
Rocker Rod, meanwhile, radiated cool in a smart white blazer, black trousers, gem-encrusted velvet loafers and a black tie. For a touch of bling, he spruced up his look with a gold floral brooch and a string of pearls.
"One of the most wonderful, romantic, long weekend getaways. So appreciative [of] the opportunities we get to spend quality time together in our busy lives @sirrodstewart #tour", Penny wrote in her caption.
Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Great picture of you two", while a second noted: "Love your hair Penny!", and a third chimed in: "What a beautiful photo. Glowing."
Rod and Penny's love story
Rod and Penny tied the knot in 2007 and went on to welcome two sons together: Alastair and Aiden. Their love story dates back to January 1999 when Penny, then aged 27, asked for Rod's autograph at the Dorchester Hotel.
Their romance didn't blossom until months later, when Penny started working as his tour photographer. Of their first encounter, Rod previously said on Loose Women: "When we first met, I got her phone number – I had just broken up. I gave it to the bass player... and he kept it for six months!"
Months later, they reconnected, with Rod proposing to Penny in 2005 while at the Jules Verne restaurant in Paris.
They welcomed their eldest son, Alastair, in 2005, and their youngest son, Aiden, in 2011. Rod is also a doting father to Sarah Streeter, Kimberly Stewart, Sean Stewart, Ruby Stewart, Renee Stewart and Liam Stewart from previous relationships.