Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's towering son's legs reach his 6ft mum's waist in new photo

Sir Rod Stewart is a proud dad of eight, and his two younger sons, whom he shares with his wife, Penny Lancaster, are growing up so fast!

The two teenagers, Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, evidently have a tight bond with their mother and were pictured in a new family photograph as they took a stroll through Central Park, and we can't believe how tall they're getting.

Penny, a former model who stands at an impressive six feet one inch tall, was standing between her two boys as they wrapped arms around each other and walked through the sprawling greenery of New York City.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster shared this sweet photo of her and her two super tall sons, Alastair and Aiden Stewart

The TV personality also added a love heart GIF to the Instagram Story, and the view of the Big Apple formed a beautiful backdrop.

Alastair, who has followed in his mother's footsteps and become a model himself, is so tall that his legs meet his mum's waist, while Aiden is seemingly not far behind in the height department.

Penny Lancaster's strong bond with her sons

The family are often pictured out and about together, whether they're enjoying family strolls through the park, or indeed attending more formal events such as Royal Ascot earlier this summer.

© Getty Images Penny and Alastair attended day one of Royal Ascot and were impeccably dressed for the occasion

Penny and her eldest got suited and booted for the fancy occasion, with the Loose Women panellist looking wonderful in a brightly coloured floral dress with a chic hot-pink hat, while Alastair looked sufficiently dapper in a three-piece morning suit with top hat.

But the family also spend plenty of time in the States so that Alastair and Aiden can bond with their siblings.

© FilmMagic Penny and Rod at the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" on May 15, 2025 in London, England

Penny shares Alastair and Aiden with her rocker husband Rod Stewart, whom she wed in 2007. The 'Maggie May' hitmaker is also a doting dad to six other children from past relationships, and a devoted grandfather to four little ones.

Having created a beautiful, blended family, Penny's sons, Alastair and Aiden, are very close to their half-siblings, many of whom live in the US. "We like to take every opportunity to bring the family, children, and grandchildren together," Penny previously said.

© Getty Images Alastair Stewart, Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster attend the WellChild Awards 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 30, 2024 in London, England

"Part of the family lives in America, part in England, so it requires a lot of planning, but at least two or three times a year, the whole clan comes together."

The family have a home in Los Angeles worth $70 million, where they've been spending a lot of time while the music legend has been performing his residency in Las Vegas, and also a sprawling home in Essex, their base for when they're on the UK side of the pond.

Penny Lancaster on Rod's health and recent hospital stint

It seems Penny and Rod have a whirlwind few weeks. Off the back of his shows in Vegas, Rod put on a stellar show at Glastonbury festival, but it was a near-miss for the rockstar who was struck down with flu just days beforehand putting the appearance in jeopardy.

Penny told HELLO!: "He had influenza A, which is the worst one you can get. It knocked him sideways – he’s never been so ill in his entire life. About five days before Glastonbury, Rod said: 'I don’t think I’m going to be well enough. I tried my voice out and it's not working.'

© Getty Images Rod gave an incredible performance at Glastonbury

"He was worrying so much about the expectation and the pressure, everyone relying on him and not wanting to let anyone down. I think it just got in his head. I got him to a hospital in London, to a throat specialist."

Fortunately, the 'Sailing' hitmaker managed to make a recovery and put on an epic show at Worthy Farm.

"Rod was staring out at the audience, fixated on the crowd and the flags and the enormity of the occasion. It was humbling and sweet to see how much it meant to him."