Donald Trump's stern warning to Seth Meyers while celebrating Jimmy Kimmel's 'cancelation'

Donald Trump has spoken out after hearing the shocking news that Jimmy Kimmel's award-winning late-night show had been taken off the air indefinitely, following his comments on the death of Charlie Kirk. The comedian criticized the far right for attempting to pin blame for the conservative commentator's death on the political left, after Charlie was shot and killed while giving a speech in Utah. The President took to Truth Social on Wednesday night after attending the state banquet at Windsor Castle to share his thoughts.

"Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," he wrote. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!" Jimmy Fallon is the host of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, while Seth Meyers helms Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Jimmy spoke on Monday night about Charlie's alleged killer, who Vice President J.D. Vance suggested had been indoctrinated by the political left. "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he said.

He added that Donald's response to Charlie's death was odd; when the President was asked his thoughts on the tragedy days later, he decided to discuss the White House ballroom construction instead. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of somebody he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay?" the comedian quipped.

Just days later, a spokesperson for Nexstar Media Group announced in a statement that they were punishing Jimmy for his "offensive" remarks by pausing the show indefinitely. "We have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue," they said.

© Getty Images Donald celebrated the news that Jimmy's show had been suspended

The head of the Federal Communications Commission [FCC], Brendan Carr, spoke on the conservative podcast The Benny Show on Wednesday and hinted at Jimmy's fate. "[This] appears to be an action by Jimmy Kimmel to play into the narrative that this was somehow a MAGA or Republican-motivated person," he said. "What people don't understand is that…when [the FCC sees] stuff like this, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct on Kimmel, or there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images The President issued a warning to Seth and Jimmy

Jimmy, who has been a vocal critic of Donald for years, has yet to comment on the shocking news. The White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Taylor Budowich, took to X to share his thoughts on the situation. "Welcome to Consequence Culture. Normal, common-sense Americans are no longer taking the [expletive] and companies like ABC are finally willing to do the right and reasonable thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

© Getty Images The comedian has yet to comment on the shocking news

California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X: "Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows. These aren't coincidences. It's coordinated. And it's dangerous. The @GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time." The move comes just months after Jimmy's fellow late-night host, Stephen Colbert, announced that his show had been unexpectedly canceled by the CBS network, which many believed was a result of his outspoken criticism of the President.

© CBS via Getty Images Stephen announced that his show will be ending in May 2026

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," Donald wrote on Truth Social. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! [Fox News late-night host] Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined."