King Charles' 3 word-warning to Donald Trump - video

King Charles had three words for President Donald Trump during his two-day visit to the UK. Following the President's arrival, Donald was invited to inspect the guards, after doing so, a Beefeater went to place his sword on the President's shoulders but not before the King said: "Watch the sword." See the moment in the video above.

Royal protocol

As Donald inspected the troops, he walked ahead of the King, while this may have appeared to break protocol, it is actually tradition for visiting world leaders to walk ahead of the Monarch during this ceremony. The same occurred in 2019, during Donald's state visit when Queen Elizabeth II was the reigning monarch, Donald was seen again, walking in front of her while inspecting the troops. Despite outcry from royal fans, infuriated by the move, Buckingham Palace shortly confirmed that the President did not break royal protocol.

Latest on the state visit

On Thursday, Princess Kate and Melania's joint engagement marked a historic first for the US First Lady. Her office told HELLO! that Melania is really looking forward to the engagement, calling it "absolutely" the highlight of her visit to the UK. The pair are visiting Frogmore Gardens to join Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts' Squirrels program. They'll help the children learn about nature to earn their 'Go Wild' badge, with activities like leaf stamping and identifying bug houses.

© Getty Images King Charles and US President Donald Trump review the guard of honour

The pair even matched in Ralph Lauren for their engagement. The First Lady looked stunning in a chestnut suede colour safari jacket style with stone color trousers from Loro Piana, Roger Vivier chestnut color flat shoes with signature gold buckle. As for Donald, he was welcomed to Chequers by British Prime Minister Kier Starmer. During a joint press conference to business leaders the US President said that there was an "unbreakable bond" between the UK and the US.

The Red Devils, which is the British Army's parachute display team, are also tipped to appear over Chequers, according to the BBC.