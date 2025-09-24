Katy Perry admits she's been "beloved, tested and tried" amid Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry issued a personal statement on Monday, reflecting on the past "rollercoaster" year as she marked the first anniversary of her latest album, 143. The singer addressed her fans as she took to Instagram to pen the heartfelt message alongside a carousel of photographs that captured poignant moments throughout her tour. The 40-year-old addressed her "wins" as well as her "losses" while she admitted that she has been "beloved, tested and tried" over the course of her nearly 20-year music career. "You KCs know I’m not one for anniversary posts," she began.

"I tend to be mostly a futurist but it would be negligent of me to not acknowledge the incredible impact this last year has had on me. 1 year ago, 143 came out and I took the weekend to reflect. Records are snapshots of an artist trying to tell their story of where they are now or have been, and hope someone will hear themselves in some of the messages."

Katy continued: "143 to me was literally me saying I love you to my fans. Looking back now, I realize it has been all about reconnecting to my fans through these songs and through this wonderful tour that has given me the opportunity to see so many of you again and for the first time. We cats (and rats) have been through a rollercoaster, but wherever the ride took us, we have been together. I am so proud of the community we are and growing to become. History is important, we learn from history, we are reminded of how to and what not to do when we look back. We celebrate the wins and reflect on the losses. All of it is valuable. Let’s hope we get to evolve together for years to come and at the end of it all be proud and at peace with how we tried our best in this imperfect world."

The star explained that despite the challenges she's faced, she remains "proud" of herself for overcoming the hardship. "Lately I have been seeing 341 which has me thinking now after giving so much… do I love myself, finally? Well, I get the opportunity to answer that question anew every day," she explained. "Today’s answer is yes. I am proud of where and how I have landed in this moment. Proud of myself, proud of my fans and proud that I keep on swinging. Wrapping up the South American leg once again reminded me of what’s real. There’s no coincidence I would be doing that exactly one year from when I put out the album and played Rock In Rio in Brazil."

Katy added: "Through my years in the spotlight, I have been beloved, tested and tried. That’s the journey. I am blessed to know that there’s always two sides to each coin, and I learn that even when I hit tails, somehow through it all, I keep making my wishes."

The statement was so long that it continued into the comments of the Instagram post. "My best friend once gave me a framed 19th century book called What Katy Did Next. I’ve never read it, but the title has always stuck with me. That’s the point - it’s about continuing to move forward, and dream," she shared.

"Whatever comes next, I’m letting it unfold naturally. No forcing, no controlling - just trusting the angels, the fans, and the music to guide me where I’m meant to go. Please know this: my love for you is unconditional, and I couldn’t do any of this without you. Excited to continue the celebration in the UK, Europe, and Asia and hey, 143 & 341. LOVE, Katy," she concluded.

The reflective post comes after Katy and Orlando Bloom called off their engagement in July with a joint statement. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship," the statement began, "representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect." Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and the pair welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020.