Orlando Bloom opens up for first time about split from Katy Perry and family life now

Orlando Bloom has spoken out for the first time about his separation from Katy Perry following the couple’s joint statement announcing the split. The actor appeared on Friday’s episode of the TODAY Show for an interview with Craig Melvin to discuss his role in the new psychological thriller, The Cut. However, the NBC anchor made sure to ask Orlando how he’s been coping in the wake of his split from the singer. "There's been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time, a much publicized break up. How are you doing?" asked Craig.

"I'm great man," replied Orlando. "I'm so grateful, we have the most beautiful daughter, we're like, you know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie, I feel grateful for it. We're great, we're going to be great, it's nothing but love."

"Nothing but love for you too," added Craig.

In a heartfelt joint statement released on July 3, the former couple revealed that they had called off their engagement. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship," the statement began, "representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect." Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and the pair welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020.

Orlando's interview comes after his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, broke her silence on his split with Katy during a chat with host Kyle Sandilands on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show. "Was it mutual?" asked Kyle. "Yes, and I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating [their daughter] Daisy's birthday," replied the model.

"We're one big, happy family. Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously. If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself."

Orlando portrays a retired Irish boxer in psychological thriller The Cut, which was released on September 5. The 48-year-old discussed the intense diet he underwent to transform his physique for the role during an interview on This Morning. "I wouldn't recommend to anyone at home, it's not something to take lightly. I had a great nutritionist," he shared. "I was recommended by one of my agents who worked with Christian Bale on some stuff, so he was checking my bloods and stuff."

"He basically tired me down from three meals a day to two, to one. Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one. I was like 'No! Don't take that one," he added. "Then basically I came down to [eating] just tuna and cucumber for the last three weeks."