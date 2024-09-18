Katy Perry's daughter Daisy shows off very grown up sense of style in adorable new photo

Katy Perry is used to making headlines for her show-stopping sense of style, and it looks like her daughter, Daisy, is following in her fashion forward footsteps.

The singer shared several snapshots on Instagram from her recent trip to New York, and included an adorable photo of her four-year-old.

While she and Orlando Bloom prefer to keep their daughter out of the spotlight, they occasionally delight fans with glimpses of their offspring.

This time, Katy posted an image of Daisy sitting at a table having a tea party. Her little hands were placed gently on either side of a pretty teacup and saucer and Daisy had dressed up for the occasion.

She wore a chic, Chanel-inspired blazer with black trim and gold buttons which looked particularly stylish for a four-year-old.

© Instagram Katy Perry shared a snapshot of her daughter Daisy

Daisy celebrated her fourth birthday over the summer and, no doubt, Katy and Orlando will be wondering where the time is going.

Katy's latest single, "Lifetimes," is inspired by her daughter.

During an interview on The One Show, she explained: "'Lifetimes’ is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter; obviously I tell her 'I love you' before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she says, 'Yes.'"

© X Daisy was projected on screen during her mom's Vegas residency Play

She then revealed how they'd spent their summer, giving insight into their cute mother-daughter bond.

"The sweetest thing is we've been all over Europe this summer, and we've been to a lot of beaches, and I bought a big stack of chocolate gold coins, and when we're building sandcastles, I will hide them as she’s digging and she will find them, so she loves finding chocolate coins."

© Getty Katy and Orlando are parents to Daisy

She continued: "So the other day I said, 'Will you find me in every lifetime?' and she said 'Yes, and we'll find chocolate coins together!'"

"So I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter, it can be your son, aunt, partner; they come in many shapes and forms and they surprise you."

While Daisy is Katy's only child, she also has a good relationship with Orlando's son, Flynn, 13, who he shares with his ex, Miranda Kerr.

"I'll play things to Orlando's son, who's 13," Katy told Audacy, after confessing the rest of her family don't give her much feedback on her music. "He has a really good ear…he's probably the best person out of my whole family."

© Getty Orlando also has a son Flynn with Miranda Kerr

She added that while he hadn't told her to go back to the drawing board with any of his critiques, he definitely knew how to pick his favorites. "He loved 'Never Really Over'," Katy said of his response to her acclaimed 2019 song, which came out when he was just eight years old.

"I played that to him before it came out, and I was like, 'What do you think?' and he's like, 'Yeah, this is good.' He's got good taste. He loves this song called 'All The Love,' which is on 143. And that's like one of my favorite songs that I wrote."