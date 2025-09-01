Orlando Bloom's reveals big move away from Hollywood

Orlando Bloom is setting his sights overseas after embracing his heritage and obtaining an Irish passport. During an interview with broadcaster Ryan Tubridy on the Virgin Radio show, Orlando revealed the exciting news. "I’m getting my Irish passport. [My grandfather] was actually from Northern Ireland," said the actor. The 48-year-old, who grew up in Canterbury, Kent, went on to explain how securing an Irish passport would help him with his work in Europe following Brexit.

"And there’s a lot of people from the UK who, after a certain political move, found themselves looking for a granny down the back of the couch," replied Ryan. Orlando was clearly amused by the comment and admitted that he has two factors for making the decision. "Part of it was actually just for work, like, when I was working in Prague for a while, [there was] a whole bunch of new paperwork," he explained. "And also, I love the fact that I’ve got Irish heritage. That’s all it is."

Orlando portrays a retired Irish boxer in psychological thriller The Cut, which is released on September 5.

Split with Katy Perry

The actor's decision to secure an Irish passport comes after he parted ways with Katy Perry in July. In a heartfelt joint statement released on July 3, the former couple revealed that they had called off their engagement. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship," the statement began, "representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and the pair welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020. In an interview with Variety for their Power of Women issue back in 2021, the singer opened up about motherhood. "I'm still 10 pounds bigger than when I started, but I'm not in a rush. It's been a year. I'm more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health," she shared."Hormones are … pretty interesting."

She continued: "As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, 'What?' It's just the biggest life change ever. You're responsible for someone's well-being that can't even hold their head up. It's a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it's the best."

