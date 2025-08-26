1000-Lb Sisters star shares emotional plea amid major health battle

1000-Lb Sisters star Amanda Halterman has pleaded with fans to keep her cousin, Katie Slaton, in their prayers as she detailed the health issues that her family member was battling through. The 44-year-old, who is the older sister of Tammy and Amy Slaton, took to Instagram to share the news on Monday. "Please whisper a prayer for our family as we continue to support Katie Slaton. I am so thankful to be allowed to stand by your side," she wrote, alongside a photo of her cousin with Amanda's grandson in her arms and a wide smile on her face.

Health battle

© Instagram Amanda shared a photo of her cousin asking for support

Amanda's followers rushed to the comment section to share their support, with one writing, "Praying for a complete healing and a full recovery," while another added, "Lifting her up always and you as well." While she didn't go into detail about Katie's health battle, Tammy did shine a light on her cousin's illness in January, when asking her fans to consider donating to a GoFundMe in Katie's honor.

© Instagram Tammy explained Katie's diagnosis in a social media post

"Y'all, I'm so sorry to be asking a big favor like this, but if anyone can help, even if it's a dollar would help my cousin out so much," the reality TV star began. "She has been on my show, but this is something new; our family just found out about her having cancer. Even if you can't donate, [all I] ask is for you to pray…anything and everything is greatly appreciated not only by [my cousin], but myself and my siblings."

© Instagram Amanda is Tammy and Amy's older sister

"Our fans have been there for us for so long now, and y'all mean the world...so any act of kindness is and will be greatly appreciated, thank you so much, and before anyone asks, yes, I've donated myself," she concluded. The GoFundMe page detailed that Katie was battling stage four cancer and needed help to pay for medication, lodging, and ongoing care.

Fraught family ties

© TLC Tammy and Amy's family frequently appear on the show

While Tammy, Amy and Amanda are close, the TV personalities have opened up in the past about their fraught family dynamics, which led to their unhealthy lifestyles. Tammy and Amy are the youngest of five, with their older siblings being Amanda, Chris and Misty. "Our whole family's big," Amy shared with People in 2023, adding that their mother, Darlene, had to work three jobs to support them.

The duo were mostly raised by their grandmother as a result, and shared a complicated relationship with Darlene. "Mom was always at work, so we had to learn how to cook and stuff for ourselves," Amy added. "And at 10 and 11 you really couldn't prepare healthy food and stuff."

© Instagram The duo were left to fend for themselves while their mother worked three jobs

"The microwave was our best friend," Tammy explained. "Ramen noodles, bowls of soup, things that were quick and easy – stuff that adds on carbs." Sadly, their grandmother died in 1999, leaving the pair to fend for themselves. "[We] took it hard and turned to food for comfort," Tammy said, with Amy sharing that she would eat her "feelings" to cope.

Despite years of poor health, the sisters have gone on to lose an incredible amount of weight, with viewers of 1000-Lb Sisters cheering them on from the sidelines. Tammy has lost more than 500 lbs on her weight-loss journey, while Amy has shed almost 200 lbs.