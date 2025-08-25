William Shatner, 94, sparks debate as he steps out with ex wife wearing large wedding ring

William Shatner and his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin sparked debate after the former couple were spotted out and about in North Hollywood last week. The Star Trek actor cut a casual figure in a checked shirt and blue pants while Elizabeth looked radiant in a black mini skirt paired with a white camisole. She accessorised with a straw hat and a large diamond ring on her wedding finger, leaving onlookers to question whether they have recently remarried.

The pair finalized their divorce in 2020 after 18 years citing "irreconcilable differences"

"The reasons we divorced were many, but none of them had to do with distaste. It had to do with more practical things that I want to avoid happening [again], so that’s what I did," the 94-year-old explained in an interview with Parade.

© GC Images William Shatner and Elizabeth Martin

Elizabeth is Wiliam's fourth wife. His first wife was Canadian actress Gloria Rand. They tied the knot in 1956, before his rise to global fame as Captain James. T, Kirk.

The couple had three daughters: Leslie, Lisabeth, and Melanie. Their marriage lasted 13 years but ended in divorce in 1969, the same year Star Trek: The Original Series aired its final episode.

His second wife was actress Marcy Lafferty whom he married in 1973. They met on the set of The Andersonville Trial and their union lasted for 23 years, with their divorce finalized in 1996.

© Getty Images William is known for his role in Star Trek

His third marriage was to model and actress Nerine Kidd. They tied the knot in 1997 but her struggle with alcoholism resulted in an accidental drowning in 1999 where it was found she had consumed a cocktail of valium and alcohol.

In 2001, William found love again and married Elizabeth Anderson Martin, a horse trainer and photographer who is 27 years his junior. Their shared passion for horses was a significant bond.

© Getty Images William has had four wives

He told The Guardian of his wife: "That combination of beauty, style, intelligence, humor and loving horses and dogs and children and loving her home and making a home for us, is quite a combination.

William added: "So I've been very lucky because all that happened by accident. Love is what makes the cold universe warm."

© GC Images William and Elizabeth divorced in 2020

Despite ending his almost two-decade-long romance with Elizabeth, the pair have since reunited.

“My little secret is I’m living with my former wife," he told Parade. "We've in effect remarried. But we haven't done another ceremony."

Now with her new diamond ring, fans are left wondering if that ceremony has already taken place.