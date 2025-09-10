William Shatner's net worth revealed in the wake of Star Trek pay confession

You'd think that a TV and film legend like William Shatner would owe a majority of his wealth to his iconic turn originating the role of captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise. The actor first rose to prominence with the role in the very first Star Trek series back in 1966, which ran until 1969, and played the role multiple more times, concluding with his final onscreen appearance as Captain Kirk, the 1994 film Star Trek Generations. But apparently, that is not the case!

While the Canadian star, 94, has spoken in the past about his lack of residuals from Star Trek, he brought it up once again in a new interview with The Telegraph, saying: "Nobody knew about reruns. The concept of syndication only came in after Star Trek was canceled when someone from the unions said: 'Wait a minute, you're replaying all those films, those shows.'"

However, by the time they secured the residual fees for the unions, Star Trek had finished airing, and he'd received nothing despite being one of the series' leads and breakout stars. "There was a big strike. But in the end, the unions secured residual fees shortly after Star Trek finished, so I didn't benefit."

William Shatner's net worth

Despite no rerun checks coming in for William, though, his illustrious career in film, TV and beyond have made him a multi-millionaire, and then some. His net worth is currently reported to be at a whopping $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth and other sources, among the richest of the stars associated with the franchise.

Beyond his decades in the sci-fi universe, the actor has been working consistently since the 1950s, and has appeared in several other popular TV series and films. Those include T.J. Hooker (1982-86), Rescue 911 (1989-96), and The Practice plus its spin-off Boston Legal (2004-08), the latter of which won him two Primetime Emmys.

His major film projects also include Miss Congeniality (2000) and its 2005 sequel, DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story (2004), and Over the Hedge (2006). He has authored several books, autobiographical and sci-fi novels, has appeared on Broadway, has a thriving recording career, and been involved with several endorsement deals.

His big money-makers

The actor has been a spokesperson for Priceline as their "Priceline Negotiator" since 1997, and when the company's stock began to explode in the early 2010s, a rumor began to spread that the actor made as much as $600 million due to a decision to be paid in stock vs cash. He has since denied that claim, though. His other big money-maker, however, is conventions, with the Star Trek actor reportedly charging up to $20,000 for appearances, covering travel and talks.

Star Trek revenue

While the actor has said he was paid well, so to speak, for his appearances as Captain Kirk, he was going through a divorce at the time from first wife Gloria Rand, and was supporting their three kids as well, even going so far as to say he was essentially broke while filming because of personal expenses.

Back in 2020, he explained a fan on X as well, in response to their question about receiving royalties from syndication: "Anything before 1973 (that includes Star Trek Original Series) doesn't pay a cent in royalties. So please don't think you own me or I owe you something for watching. It doesn't work like that."