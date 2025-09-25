Barron Trump is richer than mom Melania as jaw-dropping net worth revealed

President Donald Trump is already a billionaire, but he added another $3 billion to his fortune over the last year alone. While his net worth is impressive enough, Donald isn't the only member of his family to have a substantial amount of money in the bank. His two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, could retire and live comfortably for the rest of their lives, and probably their children's lives. Ivanka has her own personal fortune, but it's $50 million less than that of her baby brother, Barron, who is also richer than his mom, First Lady Melania Trump. In total, the Trumps are worth an estimated $10 billion. Discover their jaw-dropping net worths below.

© Getty Images Donald Trump is worth $7.3 billion Donald Trump – $7.3 billion In a new report by Forbes on the Trump family's fortunes, Donald came out on top with a net worth of $7.3 billion, up $3 billion in just one year. His move into cryptocurrency earned him $2 billion of that, after he launched his World Liberty Financial crypto company last fall, as well as a memecoin, a type of cryptocurrency inspired by an internet meme, joke, or pop-culture trend. His international licensing business earned him $400 million, and his fortune had a $500 million boost after a New York appeals court threw out his civil fraud penalty. His rise in wealth put him at No. 201 on the Forbes 400 list, 118 spots higher than in 2024.



© Getty Images Melania Trump is worth around $20 million Melania Trump – $20 million+ According to Forbes, Melania made around $20 million "in typical First Lady ways (books, speeches, a documentary)," as well as launching a memecoin of her own, which reportedly has a current market cap of less than $200 million.



© Getty Images for REFORM Alliance Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, is a billionaire Ivanka Trump – $100 million Ivanka has an impressive net worth of $100 million, according to Forbes, but her husband, Jared Kushner, is a billionaire, making him the second richest in the Trump family. Jared's private equity firm Affinity Partners, which he founded in 2021, is valued at an estimated $215 million. He also has a 20% stake (worth $560 million) in his family's real estate firm, Kushner Companies, and the couple's home on Miami's Indian Creek Island has tripled in value since they bought it in 2020, now valued at an estimated $105 million.



© Getty Images Eric Trump is worth $750 million Eric Trump – $750 million Eric Trump also has crypto to thank for his rising fortune. Worth $40 million in 2024, he is now worth $750 million thanks largely to American Bitcoin, a crypto mining venture he cofounded in March. After the company went public in September, he was briefly a billionaire, but as the interest faded, his 7.5% stake is now worth about $500 million. Eric also reportedly got an estimated 10% cut of World Liberty Financial token sales and splits 20% of the profits from certain licensing deals with his brother, Donald Jr. The brothers also closed a deal in May to license a Trump golf course in Qatar.



© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett Donald Trump Jr. is worth $500 million Donald Trump Jr. – $500 million Donald Jr. was worth an estimated $50 million last year but is now worth $500 million. He is a cofounder of World Liberty Financial and holds a smaller stake than his brother in American Bitcoin.



Barron Trump is worth $150 million Barron Trump – $150 million NYU student Barron has netted himself a fortune of $150 million, according to the outlet. Barron invested in crypto long before his family and is the one who encouraged them to co-found World Liberty Financial. "He's got four wallets or something, and I'm saying, 'What is a wallet?'" Donald recalled with a laugh last September at World Liberty's launch. Barron has earned an estimated $80 million from token sales and holds an estimated 2.3 billion locked-up tokens, which Forbes discounted because they can't yet be traded. However, when they unlock, the publication estimates that Barron could make as much as $525 million.

