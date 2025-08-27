Ivana Trump's opulent Manhattan abode plummets in price three years after tragic death

Ivana Trump's lavish New York townhouse has dropped even lower in price in recent weeks, three years on from her tragic death, which occurred when she suffered a major fall down the stairs of her home. The late socialite, who was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1990, lived in the luxurious abode in Lenox Hill until her death in July 2022. The house, spread across six stories, features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and was initially listed at $26.5 million four months after her passing.

Price drop

© Douglas Elliman The stunning home suffered a price drop in August

The property is now being listed for just $17.9 million, a far cry from the original asking price. It was first slashed in September 2023 to $22.5 million, then taken off the market altogether in October. It was relisted in June 2024 for $19.5 million, until this month, when the price dropped again as per the New York Post.

The 8,725-square-foot townhouse is seemingly built for a queen, with its crystal chandelier, gold-embossed fireplace, silk wallpaper, media room and sauna. The main bedroom suite takes up the entirety of the second floor and has a pink Onyx marble and gold ensuite bathroom. It was built in 1879 just a block away from Central Park, and boasts 700 square feet of outdoor space.

© Douglas Elliman It was originally listed at $26.5 million in 2022

Ivana secured the property in 1992 for $2.5 million after her divorce from Donald was finalized. She went on to raise their three children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, in the home. "My mom absolutely loved that house," Eric told the Wall Street Journal in 2022. "She was so comfortable there. She used to go out on the private balcony every morning with coffee, and she'd read the paper."

Heartbreaking loss

© Tim Boxer The socialite passed away in 2022

The 73-year-old passed away from "blunt impact injuries" after falling down the stairs in her abode on July 14, 2022. Her devastated daughter, Ivanka, took to Instagram to share her grief over Ivana's loss. "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother," she wrote. "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest – never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

© WireImage Ivanka shared a touching tribute to her mother

Every year since, the blonde beauty has paid tribute to her late mother, often sharing sweet anecdotes about the mother of three. "Today, I'm holding close the beautiful memories of my mother, Ivana – her strength, humor, and love continue to guide me every day," Ivanka wrote for a Mother's Day social media tribute in 2025. "I feel her presence in so many moments, especially as I raise my own children."

© getty The pair were married for 13 years

Donald shared a statement after attending her funeral in 2022 alongside his children. "A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life," he wrote on Truth Social. Also in attendance at the funeral were his current wife, Melania Trump, his second wife, Marla Maples, and their daughter, Tiffany Trump.