Meet Donald Trump's 11 grandkids, who are very supportive of their 'normal grandpa'
President Donald Trump's kids, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, have made him a grandfather of 11 grandkids

photo of donald trump smiling© Getty Images
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is a father of five, and through four of his kids, he has become a grandfather of 11. His youngest grandchild arrived in May 2025, after Tiffany Trump welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Alexander, with her husband, Michael Boulos. Donald's other children also have families of their own: Donald Jr. has five children from his first marriage to Vanessa Trump, Ivanka is a mom of three, and Eric is a father of two. Donald's youngest son, Barron, 19, is a sophomore at NYU's Stern School of Business. Meet Donald's 11 grandchildren below.

Daughter of Donald Trump Jr. Kai Trump attends the third day of Republican National Convention © Anadolu via Getty Images

Kai Trump is Donald's oldest grandchild

Kai Madison Trump

Kai, born May 12, 2007, is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, who were married from 2005 to 2018, and Donald's eldest grandchild at 18. She is very supportive of her grandfather and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. "I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see," she said. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school." She also attended her grandfather's inauguration on January 20, 2025.

She also thanked Donald for his "support" after she announced her verbal commitment to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami in 2026. "I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she penned on Instagram.

photo of donald trump jr and donald trump jr III© Instagram

Donald J. Trump III goes by Donnie

Donald J. Trump III

Donald John Trump III, who goes by Donnie, was born on February 18, 2009, in NYC. Like his sister, he attended the 2024 Republican National Convention and his grandfather's 2025 inauguration. According to IMDb, he made an appearance as an uncredited audience member in a 2011 episode of The Apprentice.

photo of donald trump kissing grandson tristan© Instagram

Tristan Trump was born October 2, 2011

Tristan Milos Trump

Donald Jr. and Vanessa welcomed Tristan on October 2, 2011. For his 12th birthday in 2023, his dad penned on Instagram: "Happy birthday to my favorite 12-year-old. Tristan, a.k.a. T-man… I love you very much and hope you have an awesome birthday buddy."

photo of donald trump jr and son spencer trump© Instagram

Spencer Trump loves fishing

Spencer Frederick Trump

Donald Jr. and Vanessa's fourth child is Spencer, who was born on October 21, 2012, and appears to have a love of fishing. His middle name comes from his great-great-grandfather, Frederick Trump, and great-grandfather, Frederick Trump Sr. His grandfather also had an older brother, Frederick Trump Jr., who died in 1981.

photo of donald trump jr and daugther chloe holding a fish© Instagram

Chloe Trump likes fishing and golf like her siblings

Chloe Sophia Trump

The youngest of Donald Jr. and Vanessa's kids is Chloe, who was born June 16, 2014. Like her siblings, Chloe appears to enjoy fishing and golf, and in May 2024, she joined her grandfather on the golf course for a game. She even had a golf-themed cake on her 10th birthday in June.

photo of ivanka trump daughter arabella with birthday cake© Instagram

Arabella Kushner loves singing, playing the piano, and riding horses

Arabella Rose Kushner

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, welcomed their first child, daughter Arabella, on July 17, 2011. According to her mom, Arabella loves singing, playing the piano, riding horses, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

In June 2023, Ivanka celebrated her daughter's bat mitzvah, writing on Instagram: "Arabella's giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone," adding: "We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become."

photo of ivanka son joseph holding a fish© Instagram

Joseph Kushner likes computers, dirt biking, and skateboarding.

Joseph Frederick Kushner

Ivanka and Jared's son, Joseph, was born on October 14, 2013, in NYC. According to a post on his mom's Instagram, Joseph likes computers, dirt biking, and skateboarding. For his ninth birthday in October 2023, Ivanka penned: "It is the greatest privilege of my life to be your mama! You are a paramount teacher of presence, kindness and awe. Watching you grow into a creative, compassionate and inquisitive young man is a total joy. I love you to the moon and back again."

photo of ivanka trump and son theo with birthday cake© Instagram

Theodore Kushner goes by Theo

Theodore James Kushner

Ivanka and Jared's youngest son, Theodore, whom they call Theo, was born on March 27, 2016. Ivanka revealed a list of his hobbies in a post on Instagram to celebrate his eighth birthday, which includes "football to parkour, jujitsu, guitar, piano, Hebrew, Rubik’s cubes, Chinese, puzzles, and poker, just to name a few."

She added: "Every day, you amaze us with your relentless pursuit of learning, exploring, and mastering new skills. Your enthusiasm and joy in every adventure are truly inspiring… Keep chasing your dreams, Theo, and never stop exploring. The world is yours to discover, one adventure at a time."

photo of lara trump and son eric luke trump© Instagram

Eric Luke Trump goes by his middle name, Luke

Eric Luke Trump

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, welcomed their son Eric, who goes by his middle name, Luke, on September 12, 2017. Like his cousins, Luke has appeared at Trump rallies, including the September 2024 North Carolina rally and the 2024 Republican National Convention with his sister. For his sixth birthday in 2023, Lara shared a photo of him and his grandfather on an airplane, writing: "A YUGE thumbs up for Luke, who turns SIX YEARS OLD today!!!! Love you infinity x infinity."

photo of Lara Trump kissing daughter Carolina's cheek© Instagram

Carolina Trump walked in a fashion show in 2024

Carolina Dorothy Trump

Eric and Lara's youngest child, daughter Carolina, was born on August 19, 2019. Lara joked in a March 2024 Instagram post that Carolina is "already cooler than I'll ever be." Carolina has also graced the runway and walked in a fashion show in March 2024 alongside her mom in support of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

photo of Tiffany Trump's son's foot© Instagram

Donald Trump's youngest grandchild was born in May 2025

Alexander Trump Boulos

Donald's youngest grandchild is Alexander, who was born to Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos on May 15, 2025. Sharing the news of his arrival, Tiffany shared on Instagram at the time: "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025."

