Meet Donald Trump's 11 grandkids, who are very supportive of their 'normal grandpa'

President Donald Trump is a father of five, and through four of his kids, he has become a grandfather of 11. His youngest grandchild arrived in May 2025, after Tiffany Trump welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Alexander, with her husband, Michael Boulos. Donald's other children also have families of their own: Donald Jr. has five children from his first marriage to Vanessa Trump, Ivanka is a mom of three, and Eric is a father of two. Donald's youngest son, Barron, 19, is a sophomore at NYU's Stern School of Business. Meet Donald's 11 grandchildren below.
Kai Trump is Donald's oldest grandchild
Kai Madison Trump
Kai, born May 12, 2007, is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, who were married from 2005 to 2018, and Donald's eldest grandchild at 18. She is very supportive of her grandfather and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. "I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see," she said. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school." She also attended her grandfather's inauguration on January 20, 2025.
She also thanked Donald for his "support" after she announced her verbal commitment to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami in 2026. "I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she penned on Instagram.
Donald J. Trump III goes by Donnie
Donald J. Trump III
Donald John Trump III, who goes by Donnie, was born on February 18, 2009, in NYC. Like his sister, he attended the 2024 Republican National Convention and his grandfather's 2025 inauguration. According to IMDb, he made an appearance as an uncredited audience member in a 2011 episode of The Apprentice.
Tristan Trump was born October 2, 2011
Tristan Milos Trump
Donald Jr. and Vanessa welcomed Tristan on October 2, 2011. For his 12th birthday in 2023, his dad penned on Instagram: "Happy birthday to my favorite 12-year-old. Tristan, a.k.a. T-man… I love you very much and hope you have an awesome birthday buddy."
Spencer Trump loves fishing
Spencer Frederick Trump
Donald Jr. and Vanessa's fourth child is Spencer, who was born on October 21, 2012, and appears to have a love of fishing. His middle name comes from his great-great-grandfather, Frederick Trump, and great-grandfather, Frederick Trump Sr. His grandfather also had an older brother, Frederick Trump Jr., who died in 1981.
Chloe Trump likes fishing and golf like her siblings
Chloe Sophia Trump
The youngest of Donald Jr. and Vanessa's kids is Chloe, who was born June 16, 2014. Like her siblings, Chloe appears to enjoy fishing and golf, and in May 2024, she joined her grandfather on the golf course for a game. She even had a golf-themed cake on her 10th birthday in June.
Arabella Kushner loves singing, playing the piano, and riding horses
Arabella Rose Kushner
Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, welcomed their first child, daughter Arabella, on July 17, 2011. According to her mom, Arabella loves singing, playing the piano, riding horses, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
In June 2023, Ivanka celebrated her daughter's bat mitzvah, writing on Instagram: "Arabella's giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone," adding: "We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become."
Joseph Kushner likes computers, dirt biking, and skateboarding.
Joseph Frederick Kushner
Ivanka and Jared's son, Joseph, was born on October 14, 2013, in NYC. According to a post on his mom's Instagram, Joseph likes computers, dirt biking, and skateboarding. For his ninth birthday in October 2023, Ivanka penned: "It is the greatest privilege of my life to be your mama! You are a paramount teacher of presence, kindness and awe. Watching you grow into a creative, compassionate and inquisitive young man is a total joy. I love you to the moon and back again."
Theodore Kushner goes by Theo
Theodore James Kushner
Ivanka and Jared's youngest son, Theodore, whom they call Theo, was born on March 27, 2016. Ivanka revealed a list of his hobbies in a post on Instagram to celebrate his eighth birthday, which includes "football to parkour, jujitsu, guitar, piano, Hebrew, Rubik’s cubes, Chinese, puzzles, and poker, just to name a few."
She added: "Every day, you amaze us with your relentless pursuit of learning, exploring, and mastering new skills. Your enthusiasm and joy in every adventure are truly inspiring… Keep chasing your dreams, Theo, and never stop exploring. The world is yours to discover, one adventure at a time."
Eric Luke Trump goes by his middle name, Luke
Eric Luke Trump
Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, welcomed their son Eric, who goes by his middle name, Luke, on September 12, 2017. Like his cousins, Luke has appeared at Trump rallies, including the September 2024 North Carolina rally and the 2024 Republican National Convention with his sister. For his sixth birthday in 2023, Lara shared a photo of him and his grandfather on an airplane, writing: "A YUGE thumbs up for Luke, who turns SIX YEARS OLD today!!!! Love you infinity x infinity."
Carolina Trump walked in a fashion show in 2024
Carolina Dorothy Trump
Eric and Lara's youngest child, daughter Carolina, was born on August 19, 2019. Lara joked in a March 2024 Instagram post that Carolina is "already cooler than I'll ever be." Carolina has also graced the runway and walked in a fashion show in March 2024 alongside her mom in support of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.
Donald Trump's youngest grandchild was born in May 2025
Alexander Trump Boulos
Donald's youngest grandchild is Alexander, who was born to Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos on May 15, 2025. Sharing the news of his arrival, Tiffany shared on Instagram at the time: "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025."
