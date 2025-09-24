Meet Donald Trump's 11 grandkids, who are very supportive of their 'normal grandpa'

Kai Trump is Donald's oldest grandchild

Kai, born May 12, 2007, is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, who were married from 2005 to 2018, and Donald's eldest grandchild at 18. She is very supportive of her grandfather and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. "I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see," she said. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school." She also attended her grandfather's inauguration on January 20, 2025.

She also thanked Donald for his "support" after she announced her verbal commitment to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami in 2026. "I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she penned on Instagram.