Selma Blair shares incredible health update seven years after MS diagnosis

Selma Blair shared a promising health update seven years after revealing her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the nerves and spinal cord, leading to numbness, vision problems, difficulty walking and memory issues. The Cruel Intentions star announced her diagnosis to the world in 2018 and has come a long way since first learning of her condition. Selma spoke to Parade about living with MS, revealing that she was doing better than ever after working closely with her doctor.

"I am relapse-free now for a couple years," she told the outlet. "I'm doing really well. I think I made a lot of gains. I still have some glitches, some dystonia, but that does not mean I'm getting worse. It's just some of the things I'm still working with. I'm doing really well, health-wise." Selma added that she had been in remission since 2021.

The star has been open in the past about the debilitating symptoms that MS wrought upon her, like loss of control of her bladder, right eye and left leg, and constant nerve pain. Selma shared that since her health has improved, she has been able to tackle other issues that fell to the wayside, like induced menopause.

"I'm seeing someone to start replacing hormones because I was in an induced menopause from a treatment I did a while ago," the mother of one explained. "Now that my skin is healing, my brain is healing, my nervous system is healing, I get to throw some more stuff at it – like bring me up to a higher level. So I really am doing really well, and I'm so grateful."

Selma announced her diagnosis in an Instagram post in 2018, sharing insight into her excruciating journey to find answers. "I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it," she wrote. "And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

© Getty Images Selma opened up about progressing on her health journey

The advocate added that her symptoms were not taken seriously "until I fell down in front of [the doctor] trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve". She also speculated that she had been living with the disease for at least 15 years, and felt a sense of relief at finally receiving answers.

© Getty She revealed her diagnosis in 2018

"I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can't get help unless you ask," she assured. "It can be overwhelming in the beginning…But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse."

© Instagram The actress is close with her 14-year-old son Arthur

Selma shares her son, Arthur, with her ex-partner, Jason Bleick. She took four years off of acting after his birth, and is incredibly close with the 14-year-old.