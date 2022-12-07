Selma Blair reduces fans to tears with emotional new appearance amid MS battle Selma was collecting the award for Competition Contestant

Tuesday night saw Selma Blair win the award for Competition Contestant of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards, for her impressive turn on Dancing With The Stars.

Selma's long-time friend Sarah Michelle Gellar presented her with the award, and Selma's acceptance of the trophy saw fans reduced to tears.

Selma Blair's emotional People's Choice Awards acceptance speech

"Tears watching Selma Blair accept her #PeoplesChoiceAwards for DWTS," one commented, while a second wrote: "Selma Blair already made me emotional and #ThePeoplesChoiceAwards have just begun."

A third praised Selma for her ability to cope with MS, writing: "Kudos to Selma Blair for living her life to the fullest. Selma Blair is living with MS with courage and grace."

Speaking of her award win, Selma said: "I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much after the last few years."

Sarah Michelle Gellar presented Selma Blair with her People's Choice award

She also thanked her dance partner, Sasha Farber, saying: "Thank you to Sasha for being my partner and finding a way to help me move."

Selma, 50, was diagnosed with MS in 2018, and the illness forced her to bow out of Dancing With The Stars at the end of October.

Selma Blair took part in Dancing With The Stars this year

"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," the Legally Blonde star told Sasha during rehearsals.

"I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

