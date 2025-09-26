Country music legend shares heartbreaking update

Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys has announced a devastating health update to fans, revealing that he is currently undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer. The country music star shared the news in a recent press release, after he stepped away from touring with the band in May. "In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," he began. "But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this."

He then thanked his adoring fans and asked for their continued prayers during his treatment and recovery. "Most days I'm feeling very good, and I hope to be back out on the road in several months," he added. Richard is a legend in the country music scene, having been a member of The Oak Ridge Boys since 1972.

The vocal quartet, known for its stunning harmonies, formed back in the '40s, with multiple members joining throughout the years. The band's biggest hits include "Elvira", "Bobbie Sue" and "American Made", and they have nabbed five Grammy Awards since their debut.

The current lineup of members includes Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and newer member Ben James, who replaced Joe Bonsall following his tragic death in July 2024. Joe left the group in early 2024 when his ALS symptoms became too debilitating, and he passed away six months later due to the degenerative disease.

The Oak Ridge Boys are currently on their American Made: Farewell Tour, with Aaron McCune and Tim Duncan filling in for Richard as he convalesces. The 82-year-old is an icon in his own right, having performed and recorded with Elvis Presley for years before leaving to join the quartet.

Richard announced that he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer

Before joining The Oak Ridge Boys, he sang with J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet on the road with The King, and also appeared in his film Elvis on Tour. "He was a special person," Richard recalled during a celebration for Elvis' 90th birthday at Graceland, per the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "And to be able to record with him so special, it was mind-boggling. It really was."

He joined the group in 1972

"When I look back on my time with Elvis, even though it was a short period of time in my life, I'm so thankful I was able to experience that, because Elvis was the biggest star in the world, and I really kind of look on it as a learning experience," he continued.

Richard's bandmate Joe Bonsall passed away in July 2024

"My time with Elvis helped prepare me for what was to come later in my life with the Oak Ridge Boys. I remember when we were on tour with Elvis, playing at the biggest arenas in the country, we never ever saw an empty seat. Just a few years later, I went back to those same arenas, just as packed out for the Oak Ridge Boys."

The singer performed with Elvis Presley before joining The Oak Ridge Boys

Richard has been supported through his recent health challenges by his family, including his wife Donna, and his five children, Lauren, Tori, Rich, Doug and Chris.