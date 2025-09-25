Reacher star Alan Ritchson teases new neck tattoo as his makeup artist responds 'I quit'

Alan Ritchson just can't help himself when it comes to getting a new tattoo, and his makeup artist, Kat Crisp, was less than thrilled when she discovered the star's intention to add to his ink collection. She is responsible for covering up his tattoos for his on-screen roles, which is no easy feat considering he has several large artworks on his body. The 42-year-old took to Instagram to share their hilarious text conversation that saw Alan inform her he was thinking of going to get a tattoo on his lunch break.

"Omg Kat…omg. This is a sign. My favorite tattoo parlor is 30 feet away from my RV! Omg…lunch…neck…tattoo," he texted her, to which she simply replied, "I quit". He captioned the snap, "I think @katvonpire woke up on the wrong side of the bed…" Alan previously opened up about his friendship with Kat, who works hard to remove all traces of his ink.

The Reacher star introduced the world to his talented makeup artist via an Instagram post in June 2024. "Meet @katvonpire…she's the one that makes all those big scary tattoos go bye bye when I have to film," he wrote. "This is us yesterday after she dipped me in a vat of acid to burn them off. I always say it hurts so bad, but she says it's the only way."

He continued: "She travels with me to each project so she can keep zapping that evil ink away. It's her favorite thing to do in life, so she tells me! I know she loves her job because she smiles a lot when I tell her I'm getting another." Alan then joked that Kat tended to cry in corners when he informed her that he was getting another tattoo.

The proud father has an array of tattoos, including one for each of his three sons. He inked a dove for Calem, a flame for Edan, and a shield and sword for Amory, as well as a lotus flower in honor of his wife of 19 years, Catherine.

© Instagram Alan shared the hilarious exchange between himself and his makeup artist

"Tattoos, I realized, are very much an opportunity for me to tell my story and the things that matter most to me: family, the story of my wife and our connection, what loyalty means to me, faith," he candidly told The Hollywood Reporter. Alan also has a tattoo on his forearm of two overlapping masks representing comedy and tragedy in Greek culture, which he got in Toronto during a day off from filming Reacher.

© Instagram Kat has worked with Alan for years

"[This tattoo] is as close as I'll get to a personal identity. It has a dual meaning for me in the extremes – the happy, the sad, the ups and the downs – as somebody who lives with bipolar and ADHD on a daily basis," he explained. "Being bipolar has wreaked havoc on my life many, many times. I would wish it away if I could, but it's so much a part of who I am now that I should celebrate it a little or, at least, accept it."

© Instagram He has multiple tattoos, including several dedicated to his family

Alan has been open about his mental health journey, having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 36 years old and ADHD at 40. He revealed that he sees a psychiatrist weekly, and often shares insight into his experience online to help other people living with mental health issues.