Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and girlfriend Heidi put on loved-up display

It was date night for Hugh Bonneville and Heidi Kadlecová, as the loved-up couple headed to Piccadilly Arcade on Thursday evening. Pictured at a Yard-O-Led event, the duo, who were first linked in July 2024, put on a stylish display. Looking as dapper as his Downton counterpart, Hugh, 61, opted for an ink-blue corduroy suit, elevated with a silk tie. Meanwhile, Heidi rocked an autumnal tweed coat and a black crossbody bag. A star-studded affair, This Morning's Ben Shephard, Long Way Home's Charley Boorman, and The Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry were also in attendance.

© Shutterstock Hugh Bonneville and Heidi Kadlecová are pictured at a Yard-O-Led event on Thursday evening

Hugh and Heidi's blossoming romance

Hugh and Heidi's latest outing comes just weeks after the pair walked the red carpet as a couple. Joining the actor at the UK premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Heidi supported her tuxedo-clad beau at London's Leicester Square Odeon on 3 September. Stunning in a decadent 1920s-inspired gown, Heidi was ever the proud girlfriend as she supported Hugh and his long-time co-stars.

© Getty Images Heidi recently supported Hugh at the London premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

The duo, who have gone from strength to strength in their relationship, have certainly been busy. Back in February, Hugh and Heidi travelled to the Mostly British Film Festival, which was held at the Vogue Theatre in San Francisco, California. Posing for photos, Hugh was spotted in a navy pinstripe suit, while Heidi teamed a burgundy velvet blazer with a crisp white tee.

A notoriously private couple, in the past, Heidi had cheered on Hugh from behind the scenes, much like she did at one of Hugh's charity gala performances last November. More recently, however, Heidi, who is a former teacher, has begun joining her partner at high-profile events.

While it's unknown when exactly they started dating, Hugh and Heidi confirmed their romance in October 2024, after they were spotted kissing on a night out in Central London.

Hugh's family life

Before embarking on a relationship with Heidi, Hugh had been married to Lulu Williams for 25 years. Their split was confirmed by a representative in September 2023. The former couple, who wed in 1998, had first met when they were teenagers but reconnected later in life and got together in their 30s. During their relationship, they welcomed a son named Felix and were based in West Sussex.

© Getty Hugh was previously married to Lulu Williams

While Hugh has remained tight-lipped about his family life and recent divorce, the Downton star has spoken about his approach to parenting. "I think the absolute key one is don't force your child to do the things you failed to do and wanted to do, like playing the piano or something," he told Parents magazine. "Another great piece of advice that someone once said to me when my little boy was arriving was, 'Hug him close, and let him fly.'"