Hugh Bonneville makes first public appearance with girlfriend Heidi Kadlecova

Hugh Bonneville and Heidi Kadlecova have taken their relationship to the next level. After confirming their romance in October 2024, the duo marked their first public appearance as a couple on Saturday, 8 February.

© Getty Hugh Bonneville and Heidi Kadlecova appeared at the Vogue Theatre in San Francisco, California

Supporting her beau as he prepared to host an event for the Mostly British Film Festival, Heidi joined Hugh at the Vogue Theatre in San Francisco, California. Ever the stylish pair, the Downton Abbey star, 61, donned a pinstripe suit. Meanwhile, Heidi – a vegan influencer – rocked a velvet blazer in a rich wine hue.

A milestone night for Heidi and Hugh, until now, the duo have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Notoriously private, the two confirmed their romance in October – three months after they were initially linked – when they were pictured kissing in London.

© Getty The couple marked their first public appearance as a couple

Heidi and Hugh's relationship quickly hit headlines, but both parties have refrained from commenting. On several occasions, Heidi has reportedly been on hand to support Hugh at high-profile events too, but tended to avoid the cameras.

In November, the MailOnline reported that the mum-of-one had made the trip to the Prince of Wales Theatre, where Hugh had taken part in a charity gala performance to celebrate the legacy of playwright Sir Noël Coward. After obtaining photos of the pair, fans caught a glimpse of Hugh and Heidi in good spirits as they linked arms on a stroll.

Before their latest appearance at the Mostly British Film Festival, however, fans noted that Hugh and Heidi had been interacting on social media. In January, when the actor first announced that he would host an event at the Vogue Theatre, Heidi penned her support, writing: "So looking forward to this."

Prior to meeting his girlfriend, Hugh had been married to Lulu Williams for 25 years. The former couple, who wed in 1998, first met when they were teenagers but reconnected later in life and got together in their 30s. During their relationship, they welcomed a son named Felix and were based in West Sussex.

WATCH: Hugh Bonneville’s Career

After decades of marriage, Hugh and Heidi announced their decision to divorce in October 2023. In a statement released to The Sun, a representative said: "I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated."

© Getty Hugh was married to Lulu Williams for 25 years

In the months that followed their news, Hugh was rumoured to be dating Canadian actress Claire Rankin, known for her roles in the films, Molly's Game and Seven in Heaven, as well as the TV show, Ally McBeal. They were spotted together in March and decided not to address the rumours. By July, Hugh was spotted with Heidi.