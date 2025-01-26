Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville supported by Heidi Kadlecova after confirming romance

Hugh Bonneville is busier than ever. Scheduled to appear at the Mostly British Film Festival, the actor will head to Vogue Theatre in San Francisco next month, where he'll introduce From Time to Time – a 2009 fantasy drama directed by Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes, and featuring both Hugh and his late co-star, Maggie Smith.

Sharing the news with his Instagram followers on Saturday, Hugh added that there would also be a premiere of Paddington in Peru, which sparked excitement.

Among the comments, Heidi Kadlecova – the vegan influencer who confirmed her romance with Hugh in October – penned her support. "So looking forward to this," she responded with a heart emoji.

© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Hugh Bonneville confirmed his romance with Heidi Kadlecova in October 2024

Hugh and Heidi, while extremely private, appear to be going strong. The pair, who were first linked in July 2024, have been spotted out and about on numerous occasions. Back in October, the duo were photographed packing on the PDA in London. Hugh, 60, was seen wrapping his arms around Heidi, before leaning in for a kiss.

The following month, it was reported that Heidi had made the trip to the Prince of Wales Theatre, where Hugh had taken part in a charity gala performance to celebrate the legacy of playwright Sir Noël Coward. In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Hugh and Heidi appeared in good spirits as they linked arms and strolled around the city.

© Getty Hugh was previously married to Lulu Williams

Prior to meeting his girlfriend, Heidi, Hugh was married to Lulu Williams for 25 years. The former couple, who wed in 1998, had first met when they were teenagers but reconnected later in life and got together in their 30s. During their relationship, they welcomed a son named Felix and were based in West Sussex.

To the surprise of fans, Hugh and Lulu announced their decision to divorce in October 2023. In a statement released to The Sun, a representative said: "I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated."

Months after their split, Hugh was rumoured to be dating Canadian actress Claire Rankin, known for her roles in the films, Molly's Game and Seven in Heaven, as well as the TV show, Ally McBeal. While Hugh and Claire were spotted together in March, the two refrained from addressing reports. Months later, Hugh and Heidi hit the headlines.

© Getty Claire Rankin pictured with Josh Randal

While little is known about Heidi, it has been widely reported that she is a vegan campaigner and influencer, who has previously worked for non-governmental organisations in Uganda, Indonesia and Nepal. A proud mum of one, she has also posted photos of her daughter Gabriella, on X (formerly Twitter).