Gabby Logan 'heartbroken' over devastating loss of family pet

Gabby Logan reflected on the life of her boxer dog as she revealed the sad news that he had died after 14 years of being the presenter’s family pet. Taking to her Instagram account, the 52-year-old Match of the Day host shared that Milo had passed away with a long, heartfelt message and a collection of pictures featuring the dog and Gabby’s home life. She explained that her family's "hearts are broken" and outlined how the pet fit into her life in Buckinghamshire with her husband, Kenny Logan, 53, and their two children, twins Lois and Rueben, both 20.

In the caption signed off with a red love heart, Gabby explained: "Our hearts are broken. Our big guy has gone. Milo you were truly one in a million. You were the model of stoicism, you didn’t fuss or bother with unnecessary petting." She continued: "You adored a sniff on your walk and you did love an itch, nothing better than a scratch in your bed just under your chin. Visitors knew you were in charge."

"Nobody was ever going to harm your children, who would grow up to be your favourite humans. Even when your number one hobby became sleeping the voices of @_loislogan and @reuben_logan as they came home and through the door could stir you from your slumber," the message went on to say. "Your little tail wagging with joy. 8am and 5pm were etched on your body clock. You’d come and find us if we’d dared not to notice the time."

Gabby added details about Milo’s relationship with her other dogs Maggie and Maverick: "... in the winter of your life when we thought you might be about to leave us, along came Maverick. And somehow you rallied and found two years more to guide him and enjoy his vitality and youth." She finished the sad message with a heartwarming thank you to her pet: "I can’t tell you how much you have meant to us Milo. 14 years of being the boss, we are forever grateful you chose us to love."

© Instagram Milo the boxer dog was the Logan's family pet for 14 years

An outpouring of celebrity condolences

© Instagram Gabby outlined what Milo meant to her entire family in a post on Instagram

Expressing their sympathies underneath the image gallery that showed Milo enjoying himself at home and with various Logan family members, famous faces and friends posted words of condolences. Fellow sports presenter Alex Scott said: "oh my heart is broken for you seeing this. So sorry x," while Lisa Snowdon added: "Sending love to you all, this is so sad Gabby".

© Instagram She thanked Milo for excepting her other two dogs, Maggie and Maverick

BBC radio host Jo Wiley also left a sympathetic note that read: "Such beautiful words Gabby - sending much love at this painful time xx." She was joined by Jessica Ennis Hill, who wrote: "Aww that’s so sad so sorry". Dame Denise Lewis typed: "Oh Gabby. I’m so sorry. Sending love to you all xxx."